Netanyahu, amid a ceasefire proposal, says he has instructed the Israeli army to fight at full strength

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his government did not respond to the push by the United States, France and their allies for a 21-day ceasefire in Israel's fight against Hezbollah, UNN reports citing France 24.

Details

"This is a US-French proposal to which the prime minister has not even responded," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding that he had ordered the army to "continue to fight at full strength."

At the same time, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that the Israeli government should agree to a seven-day ceasefire if it includes the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from the border. This "would prevent Hezbollah from reestablishing its command and control systems," Lapid said. "We will not accept any proposal that does not include the withdrawal of Hezbollah from our northern border," he said.

Recall

France and the United States proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon to allow for negotiations, and several Arab and EU countries joined the call for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hopethat a ceasefire could be reached soon to end the fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah that has rocked his country and sparked fears of a ground invasion.