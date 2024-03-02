Biden announces first U.S. military landing with humanitarian aid to Gaza

Biden announces a military landing of food and supplies to Gaza.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to launch the first military landing of food and supplies to the Gaza Strip.

This initiative was born out of the tragedy when Palestinians, waiting for humanitarian aid, became victims of the conflict.

Biden emphasized that the U.S. aid would be delivered in the coming days, although specific details of the operation were not disclosed.

Add

It is worth noting that other countries, including Jordan and France, have already sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN