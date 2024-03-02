$41.340.03
Biden announces first U.S. military landing with humanitarian aid to Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36683 views

Biden announces that the U.S. will make the first military landing with food and supplies in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

Biden announces first U.S. military landing with humanitarian aid to Gaza

Biden announces a military landing of food and supplies to Gaza.

This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden announced the decision to launch the first military landing of food and supplies to the Gaza Strip.

This initiative was born out of the tragedy when Palestinians, waiting for humanitarian aid, became victims of the conflict.

Biden emphasized that the U.S. aid would be delivered in the coming days, although specific details of the operation were not disclosed.

Add

It is worth noting that other countries, including Jordan and France, have already sent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN01.03.24, 09:35 • 26217 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Jordan
France
Joe Biden
United States
Gaza Strip
