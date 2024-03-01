More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 37365 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 142989 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 86636 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 313172 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259939 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 199727 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 236178 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252744 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158879 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372401 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 101779 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 126459 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94305 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87432 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71123 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 71892 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 142989 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 313172 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 225719 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 259939 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 25290 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32903 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32546 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 87952 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 94807 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26217 views

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians who had gathered near humanitarian aid vehicles.

More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported at least 112 deaths on Thursday after Israeli forces opened fire while people were waiting for food and aid. This was reported by CNN, UNN reports .

Details

At the same time, the Israeli military and eyewitnesses gave conflicting accounts of the events at the site.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israeli tanks fired a warning shot to disperse the crowd that had gathered around the humanitarian convoy after seeing people in the crowd being trampled.

Khadir Al Zaanoun, a local journalist in the Gaza Strip who was on the scene and witnessed the incident, said that chaos and confusion began only after Israeli forces opened fire, and that most of the victims were accidentally hit by humanitarian aid trucks trying to leave quickly.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Israel may postpone the planned military operation in Rafah if it reaches an agreement with Hamas on the release of hostages, but says the operation will take place anyway.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
CNN
Israel Defense Forces
Rafah
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87