More than a hundred people killed in Gaza during humanitarian aid distribution - CNN

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported at least 112 deaths on Thursday after Israeli forces opened fire while people were waiting for food and aid. This was reported by CNN, UNN reports .

At the same time, the Israeli military and eyewitnesses gave conflicting accounts of the events at the site.

Israeli Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israeli tanks fired a warning shot to disperse the crowd that had gathered around the humanitarian convoy after seeing people in the crowd being trampled.

Khadir Al Zaanoun, a local journalist in the Gaza Strip who was on the scene and witnessed the incident, said that chaos and confusion began only after Israeli forces opened fire, and that most of the victims were accidentally hit by humanitarian aid trucks trying to leave quickly.

