Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that Europeans would understand the benefits of the United States annexing Greenland. He emphasized that this would be the best solution for Greenland, Europe, and the US.

Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United States

Europeans will soon realize that the annexation of Greenland by the United States of America is "best for Greenland, best for Europe, and best for the United States." This was stated in an interview with NBC by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as reported by UNN.

Details

This was his answer to the question of how the US annexation of Greenland would differ from Russia's annexation of Crimea.

European leaders will recover and realize that they need to be under the security umbrella of the United States. What would happen in Ukraine if the United States stopped its support? Everything would collapse

- said Bessent.

In addition, he assured that the US would remain part of NATO. When asked what was more important for US national security – Greenland or NATO, Bessent called it a "false choice" and noted that "of course, we will remain part of NATO."

Recall

Only 17% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's efforts to acquire or take control of Greenland. 71% of respondents consider the use of the army to annex the island a bad idea.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Crimea
United States
Ukraine