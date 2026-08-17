Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observations

Belgium is experiencing the largest wildfire in the entire modern history of observation, which has engulfed around 3,000 hectares of the High Fens nature reserve near the border with Germany since Friday. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

More than 250 firefighters and rescuers worked overnight, attempting to contain the spread of the fire. Authorities say the fire remains uncontrolled, and residents of two villages have already been evacuated.

Belgium has asked its European partners for help, as aerial resources are largely needed to fight the fire. On Sunday, helicopters from the Belgian Federal Police and aircraft from the Netherlands joined the firefighting efforts.

Europe is sending aircraft to help Belgium

After Belgium activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, additional helicopters from the Czech Republic and Sweden are expected to arrive. Germany and Norway are also considering providing aerial support.

We thank our European partners for the assistance they are providing - Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever wrote.

The fire is spreading across an area of peatlands and pine forests in the High Fens. The region has already experienced large-scale fires, in 1911, during a prolonged period of heat and drought.

There have been no reports of destroyed homes so far, but authorities continue to evacuate residents from dangerous areas. The fire has become the largest in Belgium since the large-scale natural disaster of 1911.

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