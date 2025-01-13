Belarus is an important direction, so we follow the exercises there - Demchenko

Ukraine is monitoring military exercises on the territory of Belarus, as this is an extremely important area. This was stated by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Intelligence units, in particular the State Border Guard Service and the Ministry of Defense, are monitoring what is happening in Belarus in order to understand how threatening the situation may be for our country. In general, this area is extremely important for us in order to understand the situation that Belarus can play along with, being in the sphere of influence of a terrorist country - Demchenko said.

He emphasized that in general, such exercises take place on the territory of Belarus on a regular basis.

“With such exercises, Belarus also supports the rhetoric that Ukraine itself poses a threat to Belarus, although this is not the case,” Demchenko noted.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense stated that from January 8 to January 31 , exercises of territorial troops involving conscripts would be held in the Gomel district of Belarus near the border with Ukraine.

On January 8, Demchenko said that Ukraine was strengthening the security of the border with Belarus.

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko claims that President Vladimir Zelensky will do everything to drag Belarus into a war and addedthat Belarus may not survive as a state.