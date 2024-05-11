ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Beijing assesses Xi Jinping's visit to Europe as "successful"

Beijing assesses Xi Jinping's visit to Europe as "successful"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47210 views

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to France, Serbia, and Hungary has strengthened China's relations with these countries and Europe, promoting cooperation and demonstrating China's growing international influence, Beijing said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe was successful, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, UNN reports citing CGTN.

Details

President Xi paid state visits to France, Serbia and Hungary from May 5 to 10 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, applauded the visit as successful, saying Xi's trip consolidated the China-France relationship, strengthened China-Serbia friendship and improved China-Hungary ties. It also boosted China-Europe cooperation, Wang added.

"This is a journey to carry on friendship, enhance mutual trust, boost confidence and open up the future," Wang stated

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Europe demonstrated that China has become a responsible major country with great international influence, Wang said.

Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine07.05.24, 05:11 • 115429 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
aleksandar-vucicAleksandar Vučić
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
serbiaSerbia
franceFrance
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
hungaryHungary
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising