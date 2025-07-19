Bad weather left part of residents in 9 regions without electricity

Bad weather caused power outages in 9 regions, local authorities and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to deteriorating weather conditions (wind gusts and rain), 183 settlements in 8 regions were de-energized (Khmelnytskyi - 50, Chernihiv - 36, Sumy - 30, Dnipropetrovsk - 27, Kyiv - 15, Cherkasy - 14, Kirovohrad - 10, Chernivtsi - 1) - indicated the State Emergency Service.

As stated, regional power distribution companies' brigades have been engaged to restore power supply.

At the same time, as reported by Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to JSC "Poltavaoblenergo", due to difficult weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in 12 settlements of Poltava and Hadiach TG. "Without electricity - 81 legal and 1186 household consumers. Specialists are already working on restoring power supply," Kohut wrote on social networks.

As Kateryna Yamshchykova, secretary of the Poltava City Council, clarified, due to the night's bad weather, 749 household and 29 legal subscribers in the Poltava community were left without electricity. "Emergency brigades of "Poltavaoblenergo" are working on site. We expect power to be restored after 2:00 PM," she noted.

Bad weather hit Lviv: streets flooded, cars went underwater