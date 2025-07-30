Bad weather left hundreds of towns and villages in 9 regions without electricity

Bad weather left over 220 settlements without electricity in nine regions of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

According to Ukrenergo, due to worsening weather conditions (gusts of wind and rain), 228 settlements in 9 regions remain without power (Kyiv region - 113, Kirovohrad region - 32, Zhytomyr region - 30, Khmelnytskyi region - 16, Cherkasy region - 14, Mykolaiv region - 10, Chernihiv region - 5, Odesa region - 5 and Volyn region - 3) - reported the State Emergency Service.

According to the report, power grid brigades have been engaged to restore electricity supply.

