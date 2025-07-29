Bad weather hit Ukraine: over 120 settlements without electricity, large-scale flooding and fallen trees

$41.800.02
48.700.28
ukenru
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 12462 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 34869 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88142 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 41545 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 59194 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 150660 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 63610 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 69910 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205440 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
July 28, 01:15 PM • 87017 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
Ukraine is going through the most difficult stage of the war, Russians are approaching key cities in the east - CNNJuly 29, 08:39 AM • 77304 views
Russian air strike on colony: Ministry of Justice clarifies that 16 convicts died, 44 woundedJuly 29, 09:49 AM • 74483 views
Enemy delivered a deadly blow to Kharkiv region when people came for humanitarian aid - SES11:23 AM • 40070 views
The Kremlin reacted to Trump's ultimatum to reduce the agreement term from 50 to 10 days11:27 AM • 50778 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 57355 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant12:38 PM • 58116 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 88149 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 150665 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 205446 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foodsJuly 28, 01:41 PM • 167423 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
North Korea
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 121212 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 173903 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 109025 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 105423 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 98575 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series

Bad weather hit Ukraine: over 120 settlements without electricity, large-scale flooding and fallen trees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

In Ukraine, bad weather caused large-scale flooding and fallen trees, leaving over 120 settlements without electricity in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Rescuers are pumping out water and clearing up the aftermath of the disaster in Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Bad weather hit Ukraine: over 120 settlements without electricity, large-scale flooding and fallen trees

Bad weather covered Ukraine - large-scale floods and fallen trees, and besides - more than 120 settlements without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, in Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions, water was pumped out of basements, yards, and residential buildings, fallen trees were removed, and assistance was provided to the population.

Flooding was recorded in Rivne, Zviahel, Vyshnevets, and Sharhorod. In Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, bad weather left more than 120 settlements without electricity. Restoration and liquidation efforts are ongoing. There are no casualties.

- the report says.

Additionally

In addition to the State Emergency Service units, community rescue officers are actively involved in eliminating the consequences. They promptly assist the population: pump out water, clear territories, and coordinate actions on the ground.

Bad weather left residents in seven regions without electricity29.07.25, 09:01 • 3376 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesWeather and environment
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Rivne
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9