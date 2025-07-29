Bad weather hit Ukraine: over 120 settlements without electricity, large-scale flooding and fallen trees

Bad weather covered Ukraine - large-scale floods and fallen trees, and besides - more than 120 settlements without electricity, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

According to rescuers, in Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions, water was pumped out of basements, yards, and residential buildings, fallen trees were removed, and assistance was provided to the population.

Flooding was recorded in Rivne, Zviahel, Vyshnevets, and Sharhorod. In Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, bad weather left more than 120 settlements without electricity. Restoration and liquidation efforts are ongoing. There are no casualties. - the report says.

In addition to the State Emergency Service units, community rescue officers are actively involved in eliminating the consequences. They promptly assist the population: pump out water, clear territories, and coordinate actions on the ground.

