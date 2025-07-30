Bad weather in Ukraine continues: SES calls on citizens to be careful

Bad weather continues in Ukraine, with heavy rains and squally winds prevailing in a number of regions. Rescuers are working in an intensified mode at the scene, helping local residents and urging them to be careful, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Bad weather in Ukraine: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the disaster! Heavy rains and squally winds caused trouble in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions - warned the State Emergency Service.

It is reported that State Emergency Service units are working in an intensified mode. Rescuers are pumping water out of private homes, clearing roads, and removing fallen trees.

It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries. The State Emergency Service urges citizens to be careful during worsening weather conditions:

do not park cars under trees and power lines;

avoid staying near billboards and old structures;

in case of flooding or danger – call "101".

Addition

In Ukraine, bad weather caused large-scale flooding and fallen trees, leaving more than 120 settlements without electricity in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Rescuers are pumping water and clearing the consequences of the disaster in Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Gusts of wind and rain de-energized 228 settlements in 9 regions of Ukraine. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore electricity supply.