Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8728 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15368 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 34743 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 48066 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 41534 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 51175 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 92777 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 46846 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 65767 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64516 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8710 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 19035 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 44358 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 88256 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 92733 views
Bad weather in Ukraine continues: SES calls on citizens to be careful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Heavy rains and squally winds have swept across a number of regions of Ukraine, leaving hundreds of settlements without power. The SES is working to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster, calling on citizens to be careful.

Bad weather continues in Ukraine, with heavy rains and squally winds prevailing in a number of regions. Rescuers are working in an intensified mode at the scene, helping local residents and urging them to be careful, writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Bad weather in Ukraine: rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the disaster! Heavy rains and squally winds caused trouble in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, and Cherkasy regions

- warned the State Emergency Service.

It is reported that State Emergency Service units are working in an intensified mode. Rescuers are pumping water out of private homes, clearing roads, and removing fallen trees.

It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries. The State Emergency Service urges citizens to be careful during worsening weather conditions:

  • do not park cars under trees and power lines;
    • avoid staying near billboards and old structures;
      • in case of flooding or danger – call "101".

        Addition

        In Ukraine, bad weather caused large-scale flooding and fallen trees, leaving more than 120 settlements without electricity in Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions. Rescuers are pumping water and clearing the consequences of the disaster in Rivne, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

        Gusts of wind and rain de-energized 228 settlements in 9 regions of Ukraine. Oblenergo brigades are working to restore electricity supply.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        News of the WorldEvents
        Khmelnytskyi Oblast
        Rivne Oblast
        Vinnytsia Oblast
        Ternopil Oblast
        Zhytomyr Oblast
        Cherkasy Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine