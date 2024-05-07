Bad weather in Poltava region: more than 6.6 thousand consumers lost power

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63162 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103844 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146902 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151248 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247471 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173468 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64251 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100938 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34705 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46375 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39426 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247468 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236392 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223299 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63140 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112339 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113271 views
Actual
Bad weather in Poltava region: more than 6.6 thousand consumers lost power

Bad weather in Poltava region: more than 6.6 thousand consumers lost power

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100245 views

In Poltava Oblast, 6,620 consumers were temporarily cut off from power due to wind gusts, with emergency power outages in five communities.

In Poltava region, 6620 subscribers are temporarily without power due to bad weather.  The wind caused emergency power outages in five communities in the region, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports

Details 

According to the head of the Poltava RMA, wind gusts caused emergency power outages in Hadiach, Kremenchuk, Novosanzhar, Poltava and Reshetylivka communities. 

However, Pronin assured that power crews are already working to restore power supply. 

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to a thunderstorm and wind, 53 settlements in Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were cut off from electricity on Tuesday morning, May 7. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
hadiachGadyach
kremenchukKremenchuk
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
zhytomyrZhytomyr
sumySums

Contact us about advertising