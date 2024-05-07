Bad weather in Poltava region: more than 6.6 thousand consumers lost power

In Poltava region, 6620 subscribers are temporarily without power due to bad weather. The wind caused emergency power outages in five communities in the region, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to the head of the Poltava RMA, wind gusts caused emergency power outages in Hadiach, Kremenchuk, Novosanzhar, Poltava and Reshetylivka communities.

However, Pronin assured that power crews are already working to restore power supply.

According to the Ministry of Energy, due to a thunderstorm and wind, 53 settlements in Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions were cut off from electricity on Tuesday morning, May 7.