Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"

World-renowned superstar Bad Bunny performed at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8. US President Donald Trump criticized the show, calling Bad Bunny's performance "a slap in the face to our country," UNN reports.

Details

As Mashable notes, this performance was a significant cultural event for the Super Bowl, as Bad Bunny brought reggaeton and Latin trap to one of the biggest stages in entertainment, delivering a halftime set "that blended global pop dominance with an unmistakable Latin flair."

Social media, it is noted, reacted accordingly.

"Bad Bunny kicked off with arguably the best halftime show set ever," Mashable notes. He started the show with the song Tití Me Preguntó, then transitioned to Yo Perrero Sola.

As announced earlier that day, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on stage, performing a salsa version of her duet "Die With a Smile" - notably without Bruno Mars.

Ricky Martin's appearance was also announced, and it, too, did not disappoint.

To conclude the show, the Puerto Rican artist displayed a billboard with the inscription "The only thing stronger than hate is love." Flags of Latin American countries were displayed behind him.

US President Donald Trump reacted to Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance, "and, not surprisingly, the president didn't like it," Deadline notes.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters last week that Trump "would have preferred Kid Rock to Bad Bunny," referring to an alternative suggestion from Turning Point USA.

At the end of his performance, Bad Bunny proclaimed "God Bless America," performing several of his biggest hits in Spanish and paying tribute to Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States. While some may interpret this as a challenge to immigration, Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917, although they cannot vote in presidential elections and have no voting representation in Congress, Deadline notes.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X: "America, beautiful. Thank you, Bad Bunny."

