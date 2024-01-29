Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian military aviation carried out 6 air strikes against Russian troops, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense also shot down one Russian cruise missile, and missile forces struck one Russian artillery installation and one electronic warfare station.
Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on January 29, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.
Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.
