General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 near Maryinka

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 near Maryinka

General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 near Maryinka

Kyiv  •  UNN

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on January 28, 2024.

During January 28, the Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, and 18 near Maryinka. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 61 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 6 missile and 2 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities,

- the statement said.

Details

Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Educational institutions, private and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted an air strike near the village of Krasny Khutor in Chernihiv region. About 30 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnya, Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Veselivka, Chuykivka, Vovkivka in Sumy region; Okip, Vetarine, Lukianets, Staritsa, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled an attack east of Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the area of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Diliyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. More than 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the occupants in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation here 18 times. They fired artillery and mortars at the localities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the invaders north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" airborne unit on the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Novotyanka, Ivanivka, Poniativka in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

Plus 740 occupants and 9 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses28.01.24, 08:15 • 30407 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

