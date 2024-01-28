General Staff: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks near Avdiivka and 18 near Maryinka

During January 28, the Armed Forces repelled Russian attacks in 6 directions, 21 attacks were repelled near Avdiivka, and 18 near Maryinka. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 61 combat engagements took place. The enemy also launched 6 missile and 2 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, - the statement said.

Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Educational institutions, private and apartment buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siverskiy and Slobozhanskiy directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. It conducted an air strike near the village of Krasny Khutor in Chernihiv region. About 30 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnya, Karpovychi in Chernihiv region; Veselivka, Chuykivka, Vovkivka in Sumy region; Okip, Vetarine, Lukianets, Staritsa, Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

On the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled an attack east of Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our defenders repelled 6 attacks near Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Torske, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Fedorivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks in the area of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Diliyivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. More than 15 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the occupants in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation here 18 times. They fired artillery and mortars at the localities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Paraskoviivka.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske in the Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the invaders north of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 15 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" airborne unit on the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the regional center of Kherson region. The enemy also fired from multiple launch rocket systems near the settlements of Novotyanka, Ivanivka, Poniativka in the Kherson region.

The enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile.

Missile troops struck at 1 artillery unit and 1 enemy electronic warfare station.

