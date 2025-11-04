Avalanche in Himalayas claims lives of seven climbers

At least seven climbers, including five foreigners and two Nepalis, have died after an avalanche on a Himalayan peak in northeastern Nepal, expedition agency Seven Summit Treks reported, according to UNN, citing the BBC.

Details

The incident occurred at 09:00 local time (05:15 Kyiv time) on Monday near the base camp of Mount Yalung Ri in Dolakha district.

Rescuers found two bodies and are still searching for the remaining five, who are believed to have been buried under the snow. Eight others were rescued and are in the capital Kathmandu, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

All these climbers were part of a group that set off an hour before the avalanche, the district police chief said.

The bodies of the other five deceased climbers "could be 3-4.5 meters deep under the snow," said Mingma Sherpa, head of Seven Summit Treks. "It will take time to find them."

Among the dead are two Italians, a Canadian, a German, a Frenchman, and two Nepalis who served as guides.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the group was preparing to climb the nearby Dolma Khang peak, which is 6,332 meters high. They planned to ascend the 5,630-meter Yalung Ri peak as part of their acclimatization schedule.

Separately, efforts are underway to rescue two Italian climbers who went missing while attempting to climb Mount Panbari in western Nepal.

Last week, Cyclone Monta caused heavy rains and snowfalls in Nepal, leaving people stranded in the Himalayas.

Severe weather also left hundreds of tourists stranded near Mount Everest in October.

