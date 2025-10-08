Almost 900 people evacuated from Everest after heavy snowstorm

Hundreds of people were trapped on Mount Everest due to heavy snowfall. Rescuers worked for two days, providing the affected with medicine and heating. This is reported by UNN with reference to the South China Morning Post.

Details

580 tourists and more than 300 local guides were rescued after a heavy snowstorm near the eastern slope of Mount Everest in Tibet. The evacuation lasted for two days. Some tourists suffered from hypothermia. At the same time, it is noted that rescue service specialists provided the affected with food, medicine and heating, and used horses and yaks for transportation.

For reference

On Saturday, a dangerous blizzard hit tracker camps on the eastern slope of Everest in Tingri County, Shigatse City, western China. As a result of the natural phenomenon, almost 1,000 people were left in a difficult situation.

On Sunday, Shigatse city officials announced on the social network Weibo that the Tingri county authorities had organized personnel to contact and assist everyone remaining at the base camp to ensure their safety.

We would like to add that during this period of October, China celebrates the so-called Golden Week – an eight-day holiday dedicated to the national holiday on October 1. The number of people traveling around the country is increasing, so the Everest region also saw an increase in the number of tourists.

Recall

UNN reported that more than 1,000 people were blocked at an altitude of 4,900 meters on the eastern slope of Everest due to a heavy snowstorm. On the other side of Everest, floods and landslides caused the deaths of at least 47 people.