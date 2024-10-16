Australia to hand over almost fifty decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Australia is planning to transfer 49 Abrams M1A1 tanks that are being decommissioned to Ukraine. This is part of a $245 million military aid package to be announced by the Minister of Defense Industry at a NATO meeting in Brussels.
With the next package of military aid, Australia will transfer 49 Abrams tanks to Ukraine , which it plans to decommission. This was announced by Defense Minister Pat Conroy during his visit to London, ABC News reportsand UNN reports.
Details
It is expected that Australia will soon decommission dozens of American Abrams tanks. They will be sent to Ukraine as part of a $245 million military support package.
The newspaper emphasizes that the decision will be announced by Defense Minister Pat Conroy, who will attend a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels this week,
As we face a challenging geostrategic environment, it is important that we continue to work together with our partners around the world to deter aggression and coercion, and to protect the global rules-based order
Addendum
It is noted that recently Australia received the first of its 75 new M1A2 tanks, which will eventually replace the army's fleet of 59 older M1A1s that have never been used in combat.
So as Australia's old M1A1s reach the end of their service life, only a fraction of them will need refurbishment before being delivered to Europe.
In general, they can simply be quickly shipped to Ukraine and used for spare parts or other purposes.
Ukraine's Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, welcomed the delivery of Australian Abrams tanks, calling it a "significant contribution" that will save many lives in Ukraine.
These tanks will be an important part of our land defense, and we are already operating some of these tanks that the Americans have provided us with in the past, so we already have teams of people who know how to use this equipment
Recall
Earlier, UNN wrote that the Australian government, together with the United States, is working on a plan to send decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The former commander of the Australian army supported the idea of transferring decommissioned equipment.