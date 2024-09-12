Ukraine is interested in decommissioned Italian military equipment - Sibiga

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga spoke with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani. In the conversation, Sibiga emphasized that Ukraine is interested in decommissioned Italian military equipment. The Ukrainian diplomat wrote about this in the social network X, UNN reports.

A friendly conversation with Antonio Tajani. Thanked Italy for its strong G7 presidency and support for Ukraine. We discussed accelerating the next package of military assistance to Italy and strengthening Ukraine's air shield. I also expressed our interest in decommissioned Italian military equipment - Sibiga said .

According to Sibiga, the diplomats noted good prospects for further cooperation between our defense industries. They also coordinated their positions ahead of the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

"On the bilateral agenda, we discussed the issue of Ukrainian children temporarily residing in Italy as a result of Russian aggression," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

