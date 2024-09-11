Italy will do everything to end the war during its EU presidency - Meloni at the Crimean Platform

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Italy will continue to support Ukraine and will do everything possible to end the war during its EU presidency. She made the statement at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"We will continue to stand by your side. During the Italian presidency of the EU, we will do everything we can to end this war," Meloni said.

She added that Italy will join the conference on Ukraine's recovery in 2025.

Recall

Italy maintains its position on the weapons transferred to Ukraine. The weapons cannot be used for strikes on Russian territory.