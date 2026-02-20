Audi RS5 2026 unveiled to the public - with a V6 hybrid power, but significantly heavier

Mercedes-AMG and BMW M already offer plug-in hybrids, and now it's Audi Sport's turn to introduce electrified sports models. The new RS5 reminds us that tightening emission standards are forcing the industry's biggest players to adapt their impressive cars to stricter European legislation, Motor1.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

The first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) from Audi in Ingolstadt with the RS index is "designed to strike the right balance between the old approach and the new era of electrification," the publication writes. Instead of reducing the engine displacement to a four-cylinder, Audi Sport kept the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine under the hood. It now develops 503 horsepower, which is 59 hp more than its predecessor.

Power is transmitted to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a new Quattro system with torque distribution to the rear axle. Audi Sport has developed an RS mode with increased torque for exciting antics on the rear axle, although this essentially drift mode is intended only for "roads without public." The Tiptronic gearbox paired with a self-locking differential can transmit up to 85 percent of the torque to the rear axle. Depending on driving conditions, up to 70 percent can be transmitted to the front wheels.

This time, the six-cylinder engine does not work alone. It is paired with an electric motor with a power of 174 hp. In total, the plug-in hybrid system provides a significant 630 hp and 825 Nm of torque. Not bad for a model that competes in the same class as the discontinued A4, the publication notes.

As expected, the new RS5 is incredibly fast. Audi claims acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 285 km/h. You don't have to constantly rely on the gasoline engine, because the 25.9 kWh battery allows for a fully electric mode. In the city, drivers can travel up to 87 km without using fuel. A full charge after discharge takes about two and a half hours.

"But while the new RS5 seems to offer the best of both worlds, there is one significant drawback: weight. Yes, the car has become significantly heavier. The more practical Avant weighs 2370 kilograms in European trim. This is a significant increase of 625 kilograms compared to its predecessor. Wow," the publication says.

At the same time, the RS5 Avant is 280 kg heavier than the larger RS6 Avant with an un-electrified V8. The increase in mass is due not only to the hybrid powertrain. The base A5 model is also significantly larger than the A4 it replaced. Similarly, the next RS6 is also expected to gain weight if it retains the V8, adds an electric motor, and increases in size, the publication writes.

Technical specifications aside, the new RS5, the publication writes, "looks fantastic, at least from the outside." The wide body features functional air intakes on the front fenders and large oval exhaust tips located closer to the center of the bumper.

RS models are approximately 9 centimeters wider than the standard A5 both front and rear, where optional ceramic brakes are installed behind 20- or 21-inch wheels. Darker matrix LED headlights and black "four rings" enhance the visual effect, complemented by a checkered flag motif repeated in the OLED taillights. Massive front air intakes and rear spoilers for both body types leave no doubt that this is the top version of the A5, the publication notes.

Inside, the changes are noted to be less radical. There is still a lot of glossy black trim, a three-screen display with thick bezels, and familiar touch controls. Audi has updated the interior with body-hugging seats, standard electric adjustment, and a massage function. The base RS5 does not have leather upholstery, while more expensive trims offer a choice of red or gray leather.

The interior also features a leather-wrapped steering wheel with flattened top and bottom sections, complemented by RS buttons for switching driving modes and activating the boost function. It lasts 10 seconds, unlocking maximum power for overtaking or impressing passengers. Contrasting stitching, black headlining, and decorative inserts complete the list of changes.

Audi plans to launch the new RS5 models in Europe in the first quarter of this year. In Germany, the RS5 sedan starts at 106,200 euros, and the more practical RS5 Avant starts at 107,850 euros. Customer deliveries are scheduled for this summer. The car will appear in the US next year, but Audi is not ready to confirm whether the Avant will be available.

