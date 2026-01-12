The AUDI E5 Sportback electric car became "Car of the Year in China 2026"

Audi's Chinese sub-brand - AUDI (the name is written in capital letters and without the traditional four rings) - won the main award of the "Car of the Year in China 2026" award. The victory was brought by the electric fastback E5 Sportback, developed jointly with the Chinese concern SAIC. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The AUDI E5 Sportback was created exclusively for the Chinese market and is not sold in other countries. The model is built on the new digital platform ADP, which combines German engineering with Chinese IT solutions.

Key characteristics of the top version:

Power: 579 kW (776 hp);

Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 3.4 seconds;

Range: up to 770 km on a single charge;

Price: starting from $33,000.

Triumph over local competitors

The award is significant, as the E5 Sportback managed to outperform strong local players such as BYD and Nio. Experts note that success was ensured by aggressive pricing and technological equipment, including a 59-inch panoramic display and advanced driver assistance systems. In the first 30 minutes after the start of sales, the brand received more than 10,000 orders, which confirms the high demand for European premium quality in local adaptation.

