The AUDI E5 Sportback electric car became "Car of the Year in China 2026"

January 11, 06:21 PM • 10263 views
"He must be stopped": British Defense Minister reveals who he would abduct and take into custodyVideo
January 11, 04:41 PM • 16446 views
Over 200 accidents recorded in Kyiv on January 11 due to attacks and frost
January 11, 01:53 PM • 18155 views
Damage to a drilling rig in the Caspian Sea: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed details
January 11, 11:39 AM • 19864 views
Ukrainian bus involved in accident in Finland: details
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 36376 views
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
January 11, 06:05 AM • 29064 views
1418 days of invasion: Russia's war against Ukraine equals in duration the USSR's war against Nazi Germany
January 11, 04:31 AM • 33061 views
The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Monday due to the 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on UkraineVideo
January 10, 11:45 AM • 43363 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 67439 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:27 AM • 44859 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
Popular news
Elimination of consequences of Russian attacks and bad weather in Ukraine: Deputy Head of the Presidential Office held a meeting with heads of regional military administrationsJanuary 11, 03:01 PM • 5190 views
Strikes on drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea: SOF show footage of the attackVideoJanuary 11, 03:33 PM • 8388 views
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade GreenlandJanuary 11, 04:10 PM • 6852 views
Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedulesJanuary 11, 05:42 PM • 8110 views
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine and withdraws from EU loan guarantees06:48 PM • 5768 views
Publications
Parade of Power and Moment of Truth: Astrological Forecast for January 12-18
Exclusive
January 11, 09:33 AM • 36365 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 105950 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 132441 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 101611 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 114017 views
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhoto12:45 AM • 10 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services11:46 PM • 742 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 21661 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 24360 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 80038 views
Brent Crude

The AUDI E5 Sportback electric car became "Car of the Year in China 2026"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The AUDI E5 Sportback electric fastback became "Car of the Year in China 2026". This model, developed jointly with SAIC, is intended exclusively for the Chinese market.

The AUDI E5 Sportback electric car became "Car of the Year in China 2026"

Audi's Chinese sub-brand - AUDI (the name is written in capital letters and without the traditional four rings) - won the main award of the "Car of the Year in China 2026" award. The victory was brought by the electric fastback E5 Sportback, developed jointly with the Chinese concern SAIC. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The AUDI E5 Sportback was created exclusively for the Chinese market and is not sold in other countries. The model is built on the new digital platform ADP, which combines German engineering with Chinese IT solutions.

Nvidia and Tesla have chosen different strategies to achieve autonomous driving11.01.26, 01:02 • 3402 views

Key characteristics of the top version:

  • Power: 579 kW (776 hp);
    • Acceleration: 0–100 km/h in 3.4 seconds;
      • Range: up to 770 km on a single charge;
        • Price: starting from $33,000.

          Triumph over local competitors

          The award is significant, as the E5 Sportback managed to outperform strong local players such as BYD and Nio. Experts note that success was ensured by aggressive pricing and technological equipment, including a 59-inch panoramic display and advanced driver assistance systems. In the first 30 minutes after the start of sales, the brand received more than 10,000 orders, which confirms the high demand for European premium quality in local adaptation.

          Alfa Romeo unveiled the Giulia Luna Rossa: only 10 units and five times the downforce10.01.26, 03:01 • 13629 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Auto
          Technology
          Brand
          Electricity
          Audi
          China