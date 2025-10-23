Audacious Louvre Heist: Video Emerges of Robbers Fleeing on a Lift and Scooters

French investigators have released a video showing the audacious escape of criminals after the robbery of the Louvre Museum in Paris. The footage shows two men leaving the museum using a lift installed on a truck, and then disappearing on scooters through the streets of the French capital. This is reported by NBC News, writes UNN.

Details

According to NBC News, one of the attackers was wearing a yellow vest, the other a motorcycle helmet. They acted quickly and in a coordinated manner, leaving the crime scene in a matter of minutes. During the inspection of the crime scene, law enforcement officers found DNA samples in the helmet and gloves, which likely belong to the criminals. Experts are currently determining whether these traces can be used to identify the individuals involved in the theft.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators smashed display cases with power tools, threatened security guards, and stole eight pieces of jewelry. During their hasty escape, they lost one of the most valuable ornaments – Empress Eugenie's crown, which has now become key evidence in the investigation.

French police continue to search for the criminals, and the Louvre has temporarily strengthened security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Recall

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced the robbery at the Louvre, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "major robbery" of the Louvre lasted seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside, using a lift."

Eight pieces of jewelry, which officials say are of "incalculable" value, were stolen from the museum. The main target of the perpetrators was the Apollo Gallery, where France's historical collection of crown jewels is kept.

The thieves also attempted to steal Empress Eugenie's crown, the wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of security, this theft was avoided.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished. An investigation is currently underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office.

On October 22, three days after the audacious crime, the Louvre resumed operations.