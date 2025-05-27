Attempt to stop the outflow of students: Ukrainian universities offer double degrees with British universities

Safety, quality of education and new educational programs should help stop the outflow of Ukrainian youth to study abroad. In particular, an important innovation was the issuance of double degrees by Ukrainian universities in collaboration with British universities. This was announced during the conference "Education of New Ukraine" by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Olena Kovalska, reports UNN.

When asked by journalists what will help keep Ukrainian pupils and students in the country, Kovalska replied that first of all, it is a safe environment for learning.

Safety, according to her, includes a safe educational space, the ability to safely get to schools (school buses), and food conditions in schools. Special attention is currently paid to schools in frontline areas.

Free meals have already been provided for children in grades 1-4 in frontline areas, and this program will be expanded further. I feel how the President pushes (encourages - ed.) this initiative - the official emphasized.

An audit of military education according to NATO standards has started in Ukraine

The second factor is the quality of education. According to Kovalska, its improvement is based on reforms initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

I will say that any reform, regardless of where it takes place - education, culture, science - any reform causes resistance, discussion. This is a natural process. And we must understand: no matter what new things we do, there will always be opponents. This is a difficult job - Kovalska noted.

She also noted that in addition to reforms, the President of Ukraine has a special Education Support Fund, which pays scholarships to talented children and implements various programs. Some of them play an important role in encouraging applicants to choose Ukrainian universities.

For example, there are already 10 universities in Ukraine that issue double degrees together, as they say, "fraternally" with British universities. And these are examples of programs that encourage young people to study in Ukraine Kovalska emphasized.

Thus, safe conditions, constant support and international recognition of Ukrainian diplomas are becoming important steps to encourage Ukrainian youth to develop and study at home.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, stated about the abnormal number of young people who are considering studying abroad. The educational environment needs to be modernized so that it does not lose its relevance. UAH 1 billion has already been allocated for equipping laboratories for 140 pilot schools.