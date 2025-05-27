$41.570.06
Attempt to stop the outflow of students: Ukrainian universities offer double degrees with British universities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Ukrainian universities will issue double degrees with British universities. Security and quality of education should also stop the outflow of Ukrainian youth to study abroad.

Attempt to stop the outflow of students: Ukrainian universities offer double degrees with British universities

Safety, quality of education and new educational programs should help stop the outflow of Ukrainian youth to study abroad. In particular, an important innovation was the issuance of double degrees by Ukrainian universities in collaboration with British universities. This was announced during the conference "Education of New Ukraine" by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Olena Kovalska, reports UNN.

Details

When asked by journalists what will help keep Ukrainian pupils and students in the country, Kovalska replied that first of all, it is a safe environment for learning.

Safety, according to her, includes a safe educational space, the ability to safely get to schools (school buses), and food conditions in schools. Special attention is currently paid to schools in frontline areas.

Free meals have already been provided for children in grades 1-4 in frontline areas, and this program will be expanded further. I feel how the President pushes (encourages - ed.) this initiative

- the official emphasized.

An audit of military education according to NATO standards has started in Ukraine20.05.25, 10:53 • 2692 views

The second factor is the quality of education. According to Kovalska, its improvement is based on reforms initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science and the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

I will say that any reform, regardless of where it takes place - education, culture, science - any reform causes resistance, discussion. This is a natural process. And we must understand: no matter what new things we do, there will always be opponents. This is a difficult job

-  Kovalska noted.

She also noted that in addition to reforms, the President of Ukraine has a special Education Support Fund, which pays scholarships to talented children and implements various programs. Some of them play an important role in encouraging applicants to choose Ukrainian universities.

For example, there are already 10 universities in Ukraine that issue double degrees together, as they say, "fraternally" with British universities. And these are examples of programs that encourage young people to study in Ukraine

Kovalska emphasized.

The Ministry of Health explained the mechanism of automated distribution for internships: an algorithm of actions for graduates The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has developed an algorithm for graduates of medical universities who will be distributed to internships in an automated manner. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health. As noted, this year the distribution to internships will take place using an automated system for the first time. "The automated distribution will be based on the results of the KROK-2 exam, the applicant's average grade, and their priority application," the Ministry of Health explained. The Ministry of Health emphasized that this approach will help minimize corruption risks and ensure that the most deserving graduates have the opportunity to pursue their careers in the specialty they desire. **Algorithm of actions for graduates:** * Register in the system through the website [https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/](https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/). * Update your personal data. * From June 24 to July 7, submit priority applications. * From August 1 to August 31, confirm the place of internship. Detailed instructions for using the system can be found at the link: [https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/instructions](https://intern.testcentr.org.ua/instructions). If you have any questions, please contact the technical support of the Center for Testing at 044-481-53-20 or via email: [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]). 07.05.25, 16:31 • 8224 views

Thus, safe conditions, constant support and international recognition of Ukrainian diplomas are becoming important steps to encourage Ukrainian youth to develop and study at home.

Let us remind you

The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, stated about the abnormal number of young people who are considering studying abroad. The educational environment needs to be modernized so that it does not lose its relevance. UAH 1 billion has already been allocated for equipping laboratories for 140 pilot schools.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Education
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
United Kingdom
Ukraine
