An audit of military education according to NATO standards has started in Ukraine
An audit of the military education system according to NATO criteria has begun in Ukraine. Experts will assess the compliance of training programs with Alliance standards and the effectiveness of military training. The audit will last until the end of the year.
Ukraine received from NATO experts a complete list of compliance and evaluation criteria for the institutional audit of the military education system. The Ministry of Defense has already started analyzing the training system for military personnel. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the department.
As clarified by the Ministry of Defense, NATO's evaluation criteria include an analysis of the compatibility of Ukrainian military education with the Alliance's standards, the effectiveness of educational programs, and the level of professional training of teachers.
The audit will take place in several stages, and its financing is carried out by partners from Lithuania. The audit will last until the end of this year.
Successful completion of the institutional audit will allow Ukraine to apply for certification of professional military education courses. This opens up opportunities to involve military personnel from NATO partner countries in training in Ukraine
At the first stage, in May, military universities will prepare self-assessment reports and fill out questionnaires regarding compliance with the specified NATO criteria.
From June to September, a group of NATO experts will study these documents, after which they will arrive in Ukraine for meetings with representatives of military educational institutions.
The final stage will be the final report of the auditors, which is expected in December.
Reports and questionnaires cover a wide range of issues, including:
- compliance of educational programs with NATO requirements;
- effectiveness of teaching methods and assimilation of material;
- relevance of disciplines to the needs of military service;
- professional training of teachers.
In addition, management processes, the quality of knowledge assessment, the use of modern educational technologies, compliance with the requirements of civil control and democracy will be evaluated.
