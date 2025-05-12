9 Ukrainian military universities joined the network of the European Security College: full list

$41.550.04
46.750.13
ukenru
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners
02:27 PM • 6402 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 10353 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15177 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 18198 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 22755 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 30454 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 31678 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64129 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33736 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36608 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
34%
747mm
Popular news

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

May 12, 05:48 AM • 51359 views

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 27137 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50284 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79586 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 33910 views
Publications

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 6402 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 64129 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 79804 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

May 12, 05:40 AM • 74001 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 96288 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 50457 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 36153 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 43001 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 123541 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 70883 views
Actual

Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

9 Ukrainian military universities joined the network of the European Security College: full list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1102 views

The Ministry of Defense received confirmation from ESDC about the inclusion of 9 Ukrainian universities in the educational network. This will contribute to the integration of Euro-Atlantic standards into military education.

9 Ukrainian military universities joined the network of the European Security College: full list

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received confirmation from the European Security and Defense College (ESDC) about the decision to include 9 Ukrainian higher military educational institutions and military training units of higher education institutions in this educational network. The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this, reports UNN.

Details

The following military educational institutions and units of Ukraine have joined the ESDC network:

  • National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny in Lviv;
    • Military Institute of Kyiv National Taras Shevchenko University;
      • Zhytomyr Military Institute named after S.P. Korolyov;
        • Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub
          • Military Academy in Odessa;
            • Institute of Naval Forces of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy"
              • Military Institute of Tank Forces of NTU "KhPI" in Kharkiv;
                • Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty in Kyiv;
                  • Military Law Institute of the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise in Kharkiv.

                    As noted in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this step is an important element of the integration of Euro-Atlantic standards into the professional education system in the Armed Forces. It will contribute to strengthening interoperability with partner countries and opens up new opportunities for the development of military education.

                    Additionally

                    The European Security and Defense College was founded in 2005 with the aim of providing strategic-level education within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy of the European Union, as well as developing a European security culture.

                    This institution functions as an autonomous EU body and unites civilian and military educational institutions, academies and universities and other organizations related to security and defense policy within the EU.

                    Let us remind you

                    The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved a retraining course for specialists in social support of military personnel. The training will last 8 days and will include regulatory acts, support tools and interaction with communities.

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    WarEducation
                    Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                    European Union
                    Ukraine
                    Odesa
                    Kyiv
                    Kharkiv
                    Brent
                    $65.71
                    Bitcoin
                    $104,306.10
                    S&P 500
                    $5,805.50
                    Tesla
                    $315.03
                    Газ TTF
                    $36.00
                    Золото
                    $3,244.46
                    Ethereum
                    $2,559.07