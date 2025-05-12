9 Ukrainian military universities joined the network of the European Security College: full list

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received confirmation from the European Security and Defense College (ESDC) about the decision to include 9 Ukrainian higher military educational institutions and military training units of higher education institutions in this educational network. The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this, reports UNN.

Details

The following military educational institutions and units of Ukraine have joined the ESDC network:

National Academy of Land Forces named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachny in Lviv;

Military Institute of Kyiv National Taras Shevchenko University;

Zhytomyr Military Institute named after S.P. Korolyov;

Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub

Military Academy in Odessa;

Institute of Naval Forces of the National University "Odesa Maritime Academy"

Military Institute of Tank Forces of NTU "KhPI" in Kharkiv;

Military Institute of Telecommunications and Informatization named after Heroes of Kruty in Kyiv;

Military Law Institute of the National Law University named after Yaroslav the Wise in Kharkiv.

As noted in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, this step is an important element of the integration of Euro-Atlantic standards into the professional education system in the Armed Forces. It will contribute to strengthening interoperability with partner countries and opens up new opportunities for the development of military education.

Additionally

The European Security and Defense College was founded in 2005 with the aim of providing strategic-level education within the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy of the European Union, as well as developing a European security culture.

This institution functions as an autonomous EU body and unites civilian and military educational institutions, academies and universities and other organizations related to security and defense policy within the EU.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved a retraining course for specialists in social support of military personnel. The training will last 8 days and will include regulatory acts, support tools and interaction with communities.