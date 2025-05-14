Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

Mandatory military training is planned to be restored for higher education students in medical and pharmaceutical specialties. This was reported by the chairman of the Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, People's Deputy Mykhailo Radutskyi, writes UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 13276, which provides for the resumption of mandatory military training for reserve officers of the medical service among medical and pharmaceutical students. Today, only 5% of them undergo such training.

One of the consequences of the full-scale war is a shortage of medical personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular specialists in military medical and military pharmaceutical fields. It is clear that before the war, such a large number of doctors in the army was not needed. And now it is necessary to introduce changes to the medical education system that will allow medical workers to acquire military training knowledge - wrote Radutskyi.

Currently, the training of reserve officers of the medical service is carried out by the departments of disaster medicine and military medicine in 29 higher education institutions. At the same time, only four of them have military training units. Training under the reserve officer program is voluntary and mostly available to contract students. Among state employees, only those who have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense pass it. This has led to the fact that only a small number of medical students undergo such training.

The draft law provides for the resumption of operation of existing or the creation of new departments of military training in higher education institutions.

It is already planned that next year the number of students who will undergo military training under this program will reach about 4.3 thousand, with further annual growth - added Mykhailo Radutskyi.

According to him, today the lives of wounded defenders depend on the knowledge and training of medical workers working in stabilization centers and front-line medical facilities. The task of the state is to provide the Armed Forces with a sufficient number of trained medical specialists. This will allow to systematically form a personnel reserve of the medical service and increase the level of medical care at the front.

If draft law No. 13276 is supported by the parliament, the changes will take effect from the beginning of 2026.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of May 2025, it became known that military personnel fit for service in the rear will undergo basic general military training under an updated program. The training period has been reduced to one month, and the level of workload has been reduced.