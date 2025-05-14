Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 14445 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 33207 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 29384 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 39992 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 106937 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 50823 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144048 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 86740 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 94405 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87556 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
39%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

May 14, 02:02 AM • 64768 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

May 14, 02:36 AM • 58863 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

May 14, 02:58 AM • 34966 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 49502 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 41055 views
Publications

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 12501 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 14501 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 24931 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 14, 04:00 AM • 106921 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 144035 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 6510 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 17937 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 47325 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 106380 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 104464 views
Actual

SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

Bill No. 13276 on the resumption of mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students from 2026 has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. This should solve the problem of the shortage of doctors in the Armed Forces.

Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: a bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada

Mandatory military training is planned to be restored for higher education students in medical and pharmaceutical specialties. This was reported by the chairman of the Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance, People's Deputy Mykhailo Radutskyi, writes UNN.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada registered draft law No. 13276, which provides for the resumption of mandatory military training for reserve officers of the medical service among medical and pharmaceutical students. Today, only 5% of them undergo such training.

One of the consequences of the full-scale war is a shortage of medical personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular specialists in military medical and military pharmaceutical fields. It is clear that before the war, such a large number of doctors in the army was not needed. And now it is necessary to introduce changes to the medical education system that will allow medical workers to acquire military training knowledge

- wrote Radutskyi.

Currently, the training of reserve officers of the medical service is carried out by the departments of disaster medicine and military medicine in 29 higher education institutions. At the same time, only four of them have military training units. Training under the reserve officer program is voluntary and mostly available to contract students. Among state employees, only those who have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense pass it. This has led to the fact that only a small number of medical students undergo such training.

The draft law provides for the resumption of operation of existing or the creation of new departments of military training in higher education institutions.

It is already planned that next year the number of students who will undergo military training under this program will reach about 4.3 thousand, with further annual growth

- added Mykhailo Radutskyi.

According to him, today the lives of wounded defenders depend on the knowledge and training of medical workers working in stabilization centers and front-line medical facilities. The task of the state is to provide the Armed Forces with a sufficient number of trained medical specialists. This will allow to systematically form a personnel reserve of the medical service and increase the level of medical care at the front.

If draft law No. 13276 is supported by the parliament, the changes will take effect from the beginning of 2026.

Let us remind you

At the beginning of May 2025, it became known that military personnel fit for service in the rear will undergo basic general military training under an updated program. The training period has been reduced to one month, and the level of workload has been reduced.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Mykhailo Radutskyi
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$66.33
Bitcoin
$103,168.60
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.31
Золото
$3,236.60
Ethereum
$2,598.19