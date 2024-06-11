Attack on the European Union is absolutely likely – Polish Foreign Minister

russia has been trying for 300 years to colonize Ukraine and keep it in its sphere of influence. An attack on the European Union is absolutely likely, and the danger is greater than some people think. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

History and geography play a primary role for Ukraine and Poland. russia has been trying for 300 years to colonize Ukraine and keep it in its sphere of influence. In the russian empire, it was forbidden to write or publish in Ukrainian. They killed 5 million Ukrainian peasants during the Holodomor, and now the same thing is happening. Look at what is happening in the Ukrainian occupied territories. If you look at the world from Warsaw, then 200 km to the north of the russian enclave is кaliningrad and there are a hundred nuclear warheads there. вelarus is nearby. In other words, this means that an attack on the European Union is absolutely likely Sikorsky said.

He noted that some russian missiles are flying into Poland.

Sometimes they accidentally fly into our airspace. Even to the western part of Poland, which is 250 km away. It's very close, and the danger is greater than some people think Sikorsky added.

He also noted that Poland wants to support Ukraine in recovery, and helps Ukraine.

