Attack on the European Union is absolutely likely – Polish Foreign Minister

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 8791 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 131884 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137295 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 226579 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167695 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161734 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213608 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112776 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200392 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 100803 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 42779 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 51969 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100664 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74465 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 226585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213610 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200394 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226692 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214231 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 74465 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 100664 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156002 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158753 views
Attack on the European Union is absolutely likely – Polish Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23876 views

An attack on the European Union is likely, said Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who warned that the danger is greater than some people think.

russia has been trying for 300 years to colonize Ukraine and keep it in its sphere of influence. An attack on the European Union is absolutely likely, and the danger is greater than some people think. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

History and geography play a primary role for Ukraine and Poland. russia has been trying for 300 years to colonize Ukraine and keep it in its sphere of influence. In the russian empire, it was forbidden to write or publish in Ukrainian. They killed 5 million Ukrainian peasants during the Holodomor, and now the same thing is happening. Look at what is happening in the Ukrainian occupied territories. If you look at the world from Warsaw, then 200 km to the north of the russian enclave is кaliningrad and there are a hundred nuclear warheads there. вelarus is nearby. In other words, this means that an attack on the European Union is absolutely likely

Sikorsky said.

He noted that some russian missiles are flying into Poland.

Sometimes they accidentally fly into our airspace. Even to the western part of Poland, which is 250 km away. It's very close, and the danger is greater than some people think

Sikorsky added.

He also noted that Poland wants to support Ukraine in recovery, and helps Ukraine.

Recall

US President Joe Biden said that the world should support Ukraine in the war against russia, because if Ukraine falls, neighboring countries and the whole of Europe will be under the threat of russian aggression.

Ukraine expects to open EU membership talks by end of June - Zelenskiy 11.06.24, 12:48 • 19783 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising