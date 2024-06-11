Ukraine expects to open EU membership talks by end of June - Zelenskiy

To date, Ukraine has fulfilled everything that is necessary for the actual opening of negotiations on EU membership. Ukraine expects to approve the negotiation framework and open negotiations on EU membership by the end of June.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024 on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

As of now, Ukraine has fulfilled everything that is necessary for the actual opening of negotiations on our state's membership in the EU. All prerequisites are implemented. This June should be the time when the negotiation framework will be approved and negotiations will begin. Why is this necessary? Because this is the fulfillment of the promises that Europe makes, and it is proof that Europe cannot be broken by pressure, artificial doubts or any manipulation Zelensky said.

The discussion by the ambassadors of the member states of the European Union of the negotiation framework on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU was postponed to next week.