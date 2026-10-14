Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildings

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 13, at least 1 person was killed and 13 more were injured. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

The body of one person killed was found in the nine-story building that was hit. Preliminary information indicates that 6 people were injured. Residents are being evacuated from the upper floors of the building - Klitschko said.

He later уточнив that medics hospitalized 10 injured people, while 4 of those injured are in serious condition.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported details of the enemy strike.

Rescuers continue evacuating residents from the upper floors. During reconnaissance, one deceased person was found. At another address, enemy shelling caused a fire in a warehouse building. Firefighting efforts are ongoing. In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, grass caught fire on the territory of a stadium - rescuers reported.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Kyiv on Tuesday evening, October 13. In Desnianskyi district, a ballistic missile hit a nine-story building and a warehouse building. Fires broke out.

The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said