Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildings

$44.960.0750.240.07
ukenru
09:48 PM • 1346 views
Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildingsPhotoVideo
08:48 PM • 10184 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
08:23 PM • 12599 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
08:09 PM • 11313 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
07:02 PM • 21513 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
06:29 PM • 37543 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage
05:45 PM • 26157 views
The EU has officially opened two clusters in the negotiations on Ukraine's accession
04:59 PM • 24900 views
In a number of Ukrainian regions, schedules will be in effect on October 14 — how long people will have to sit without electricity
04:35 PM • 37009 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 36719 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
3.7m/s
75%
756mm
Popular news
Patient’s death during rhinoplasty: court finds anesthesiologist guilty but exempts him from punishment due to the statute of limitationsOctober 13, 12:34 PM • 43595 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 48938 views
They transported him through Turkey and Poland — “television healer” Anatoly Kashpirovsky was buried in VinnytsiaOctober 13, 01:55 PM • 23494 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 20270 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 18742 views
Publications
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spent06:40 PM • 16833 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortage06:29 PM • 37528 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can do04:35 PM • 37000 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 36712 views
Turning the clocks back to standard time: benefits, risks, and an unresolved futureOctober 13, 12:57 PM • 49010 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideo06:56 PM • 10945 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideo05:36 PM • 15533 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?04:17 PM • 14809 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 18789 views
Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matchesOctober 13, 02:12 PM • 20320 views
Actual
Heating
Mikoyan MiG-29
Technology
Fox News
Financial Times

Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1346 views

A person was killed and eight people were injured in the attack on Kyiv. A missile struck a residential building and a warehouse; rescuers are evacuating residents.

Attack on Kyiv: one dead, eight injured and fires in buildings

As a result of the attack on Kyiv on the evening of October 13, at least 1 person was killed and 13 more were injured. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene.

The body of one person killed was found in the nine-story building that was hit. Preliminary information indicates that 6 people were injured. Residents are being evacuated from the upper floors of the building  

- Klitschko said.

He later уточнив that medics hospitalized 10 injured people, while 4 of those injured are in serious condition.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported details of the enemy strike.

Rescuers continue evacuating residents from the upper floors. During reconnaissance, one deceased person was found. At another address, enemy shelling caused a fire in a warehouse building. Firefighting efforts are ongoing. In Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, grass caught fire on the territory of a stadium

- rescuers reported.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Kyiv on Tuesday evening, October 13. In Desnianskyi district,  a ballistic missile hit a nine-story building and a warehouse building. Fires broke out.

The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said13.10.26, 23:48 • 10184 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Evacuation
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv