Arson of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: Russian special services recruit Ukrainian teenagers for sabotage against the Defense Forces
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Arson of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: Russian special services recruit Ukrainian teenagers for sabotage against the Defense Forces

Arson of Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles: Russian special services recruit Ukrainian teenagers for sabotage against the Defense Forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31948 views

Russian special services have recruited teenagers aged 13-18 in Odesa to commit sabotage by setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles, some of whom already face up to 15 years in prison.

In Odesa, Russian special services recruited teenagers to carry out sabotage. The minors burned two vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the order of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The police found that since the beginning of 2024, the special services of the aggressor country have become more active on social networks, involving people as young as 13 years old in clandestine subversive activities.

Russian special services promise juveniles generous rewards for arson attacks. In Odesa, the criminal police exposed two boys, aged 13 and 16, who set fire to two cars belonging to military personnel. The teenagers were detained together with two friends, aged 16 and 18, while trying to set fire to another car

- said Vadym Dziubynskyi, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police.

Currently, all materials of the case have been transferred to the SBU investigators, who, based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 113 (Sabotage committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

It is noted that the youngest, a 13-year-old boy, was handed over to his parents. The court imposed on the others a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail. They face up to 15 years in prison.

The operatives detained two more young men, aged 17 and 18, for a similar crime in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were also served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint was chosen 

- the National Police added.

The operatives detained two more young men, aged 17 and 18, for a similar crime in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. They were also served a notice of suspicion and a measure of restraint was chosen. 

Addendum

Law enforcement officers added that arson attacks on Armed Forces vehicles were recorded in Kyiv and Dnipro. Urgent investigative actions are being taken over these facts, and pre-trial investigation is underway.

The National Police of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, is actively countering the enemy and taking measures to protect young people from the influence of Russian special services.

We call on parents to be more attentive to their children and warn them about the enemy's cunning and the statutory liability for committing sabotage: up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment

 - Vadym Dziubynskyi addressed his parents.

Recall

On the night of June 10, unidentified persons set fire to a minibusbelonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a parking lot in Dnipro. Law enforcement officers opened a criminal investigation into the arson. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
europeEurope
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

