Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1044 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4154 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4784 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10445 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12682 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19021 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20308 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13125 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14738 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15705 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53237 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39646 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58743 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16065 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34552 views
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11057 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19022 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20311 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34761 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87583 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53421 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33293 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35232 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43297 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47223 views
Actual
Series
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4798 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 47,046 proceedings for violations of military registration rules have been registered in Ukraine, of which 14,454 have already been completed. Kyiv and Sumy Oblast became leaders in the number of cases, with the majority of those fined being men aged 25 to 45.

Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 47,000 proceedings have been registered in Ukraine due to violations of military registration rules. In just one month, territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) open an average of about 4,500 cases, and Sumy region and Kyiv became record holders in terms of the number of fines imposed. This is stated in an Opendatabot article, writes UNN.

Details

As of early October 2025, 47,046 proceedings have been registered in Ukraine, of which 14,454 have already been completed. July was the most active month, with 7,595 cases opened – a third more than the monthly average.

Record-breaking regions in terms of cases and fines

About a quarter of all July fines fell on the capital – 1,999 proceedings, or 26% of the total.

In total, 18 regions of Ukraine have already exceeded the mark of one thousand open cases. The leaders remain:

Kyiv – 7,163 (15%); Sumy region – 4,251 (9%); Odesa region – 3,995 (9%); Dnipropetrovsk region – 3,846 (8%); Kharkiv region – 3,349 (7%).

On the opposite pole are the western regions and territories close to the front. In Lviv region – 626 cases, in Rivne region – 464, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 315, Kherson region – 137, and in Luhansk region – only 11 proceedings.

Who is fined most often

The main share of those fined are men aged 25 to 45, who account for 80% of all cases.

Women account for only 0.2% of the total – 98 people. Since July 31, when new military registration rules for women with medical or pharmaceutical education came into force, 26 proceedings have been opened under the updated norms.

Sumy region – anti-record holder

The Sumy City TCC is particularly active. Here, during the year, nine proceedings were opened against two men – this is the highest indicator in Ukraine. Another resident of Sumy received eight fines for violating military registration.

In the "Reserve+" mobile application, you can pay fines for 9 violations: details and algorithm04.09.25, 22:10 • 5569 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
TCC and SP
Lviv Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv