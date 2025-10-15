Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 47,000 proceedings have been registered in Ukraine due to violations of military registration rules. In just one month, territorial recruitment centers (TCCs) open an average of about 4,500 cases, and Sumy region and Kyiv became record holders in terms of the number of fines imposed. This is stated in an Opendatabot article, writes UNN.

Details

As of early October 2025, 47,046 proceedings have been registered in Ukraine, of which 14,454 have already been completed. July was the most active month, with 7,595 cases opened – a third more than the monthly average.

Record-breaking regions in terms of cases and fines

About a quarter of all July fines fell on the capital – 1,999 proceedings, or 26% of the total.

In total, 18 regions of Ukraine have already exceeded the mark of one thousand open cases. The leaders remain:

Kyiv – 7,163 (15%); Sumy region – 4,251 (9%); Odesa region – 3,995 (9%); Dnipropetrovsk region – 3,846 (8%); Kharkiv region – 3,349 (7%).

On the opposite pole are the western regions and territories close to the front. In Lviv region – 626 cases, in Rivne region – 464, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 315, Kherson region – 137, and in Luhansk region – only 11 proceedings.

Who is fined most often

The main share of those fined are men aged 25 to 45, who account for 80% of all cases.

Women account for only 0.2% of the total – 98 people. Since July 31, when new military registration rules for women with medical or pharmaceutical education came into force, 26 proceedings have been opened under the updated norms.

Sumy region – anti-record holder

The Sumy City TCC is particularly active. Here, during the year, nine proceedings were opened against two men – this is the highest indicator in Ukraine. Another resident of Sumy received eight fines for violating military registration.

