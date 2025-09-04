$41.370.01
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
02:39 PM • 15388 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 17845 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM • 22312 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 26875 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 25174 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 21182 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 44314 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40820 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 43619 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
In the "Reserve+" mobile application, you can pay fines for 9 violations: details and algorithm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The "Reserve+" mobile application has expanded its functionality, allowing users to pay fines for 9 types of military violations. The payment process takes about 4 days, and failure to pay on time doubles the fine amount.

In the "Reserve+" mobile application, you can pay fines for 9 violations: details and algorithm

The Ministry of Defense explained that the updated function for paying fines is available in the "Reserve+" application for conscripts. The service was launched at the beginning of July, but it was in September that an updated and more convenient function for paying for violations appeared.

UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The military department explained for which violations a fine should be paid in "Reserve+".

Among them, if a citizen:

  • did not register for military service when he turned 25;
    • did not register for military service at a new address;
      • did not register for military service after arriving from a correctional facility;
        • did not register for military service at the place of residence as an IDP;
          • is not registered for military service at the place of residence, work or study;
            • did not provide property (buildings, structures, transport) during mobilization;
              • did not pass or refused to pass the military medical commission.

                It is noted:

                One paid fine covers only the violation for which it was charged.

                The fine payment algorithm works as follows:

                1. Download the Reserve+ application from the App Store (for iOS/Apple devices) or Google Play (for Android).
                  1. Log in to the application, go to the "Online Fines" section and submit an application for recognition of the violation.
                    1. Within three days, the TCC and SP must consider the application and send a resolution on the violation.

                      After that, it becomes possible to pay a fine of UAH 8,500 - 50% of the full amount.

                      However, 20 days are given for payment, and if not paid on time - you will have to pay UAH 17,000.

                      In case of non-payment within the next 20 days, the amount doubles and will be UAH 34,000.

                      - stated in the post of the military department.

                      A few more identifiers:

                      After payment, the red warning stripe about the violation in the application disappears, but the whole process usually takes about 4 days.

                      To see your current status, after paying the fine, update your military document in Reserve+

                      - advised by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

                      Separate important note:

                      • the obligation to comply with military registration requirements remains. Therefore, summonses may continue to arrive;
                        • systematic ignoring of summonses will be grounds for criminal liability and other legal restrictions.

                          Addition

                          Also, the Ministry of Defense clarified which summonses are considered delivered.

                          1. A summons is considered delivered if it was sent by TCC and SP employees by mail, namely by registered letter, or handed to the person personally.
                            1. A mark about this is entered into the register of conscripts, recruits and reservists.
                              1. If a person did not arrive on time, this does not release him from the obligation to appear at the TCC and SP. Regardless of the date of receipt of the summons, you are obliged to comply with its requirement.

                                Possible question:

                                What if I did not receive a summons, but there is a violation in Reserve+ due to non-appearance on the summons. What to do?

                                So, then:

                                • You need proof that you really did not receive the summons. For example, a certificate from the post office about the absence of a summons or a notification about the impossibility of its delivery. If so, you can contact the TCC and SP - and the violation will be removed, - the department informs.
                                  • If the summons arrived by mail properly, but you did not know about it - this does not release you from fulfilling your duties.

                                    Recall

                                    In May, UNN reported that two services were added to the Reserve+ application.

                                    It was also reported in August that a new deferment for another category of the population appeared in the "Reserve+" mobile application. This refers to scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers of higher, professional pre-higher, professional education institutions, scientific institutions and organizations

                                    Ihor Telezhnikov

