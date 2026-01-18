Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On January 19, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will experience another day of blackouts, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, January 19, all regions of Ukraine will apply hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers).
The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region.
