Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Tomorrow, all regions of Ukraine will experience another day of blackouts, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, January 19, all regions of Ukraine will apply hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers). - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. - Ukrenergo summarized.

