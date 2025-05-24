Andriy Yermak had a conversation with national security advisors: what they talked about

On Friday, May 23, the Head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held a telephone conversation with advisors on national security and foreign policy of Great Britain, Germany, France and Italy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Telegram channel of Yermak.

It is noted that the advisor to the Prime Minister of Great Britain Jonathan Powell, the advisor to the Chancellor of Germany Gunter Sautter, the diplomatic advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonn and the diplomatic advisor to the Head of the Council of Ministers of Italy Fabrizio Saggio took part in the conversation.

During the conversation, Yermak informed about the exchange of prisoners held today, as a result of which 390 Ukrainians returned home – 270 military and 120 civilians. It is noted that this is the first stage of the implementation of the agreement reached in Turkey on the exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000.

We coordinated further actions to jointly put pressure on Russia to cease fire - as a prerequisite for the start of negotiations on a just and lasting peace - wrote Andriy Yermak in his Telegram channel.

The head of the OP also expressed special thanks for the new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular for the restrictions aimed at the shadow fleet and the Russian military-industrial complex.

"This is an important signal of unity and strength of our common position," Yermak summarized.

On May 23, Ukraine carried out an exchange of prisoners and returned 390 people. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the exchange will be continued this weekend, as agreed in Turkey.

The President of Ukraine reported on the preparation of new sanctions packages against Russia. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who supports the strengthening of sanctions pressure on the aggressor.

