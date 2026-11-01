An unidentified object violated Latvia’s airspace near the borders with Russia and Belarus

Latvia’s Armed Forces reported a violation of the country’s airspace by an unidentified object near the borders with Russia and Belarus. Because of the incident, the military urged residents of border areas to remain indoors. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Latvian army, an unidentified object briefly entered the country’s airspace. Its origin and type are currently unknown.

Due to the potential danger, the military warned local residents to follow safety measures and avoid approaching suspicious objects, particularly those flying at low altitude.

The threat lasted about 30 minutes

Approximately half an hour after the initial report, Latvia’s Armed Forces stated that the unidentified object had left the country’s airspace.

The military also reported that the immediate threat to the population had passed.

The Latvian side has not yet specified what exactly violated the airspace or where the object came from. There is also no information about its possible affiliation with Russia or Belarus.

NATO fighter jets were scrambled in Lithuania, and residents of several regions were urged to take shelter due to an airborne threat.