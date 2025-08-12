An honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with Europe's participation: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Ukraine Dick Schoof and informed him about diplomatic work and contacts with partners. The Head of State also thanked the Netherlands for its clear position on the unacceptability of any decisions without Ukraine's participation, UNN reports.

I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. Thank you for your absolutely clear position and full support for Ukraine! Ukraine and the Netherlands are close partners and true friends. We appreciate such warm relations and significant amounts of aid from the Netherlands. I informed him about diplomatic work and contacts with all our partners. We are constantly in touch. The Netherlands' position is very clear: no decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine. Thank you! - Zelenskyy reported.

Zelenskyy emphasized that European states are leaders in supporting Ukraine. They are also ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A true, real, honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with the participation of Europe. European states are among the leaders in supporting Ukraine now, and they are ready to participate in the reconstruction of our country after the end of the war - the President noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Schoof discussed the preparation of future contacts.

There are good things, joint projects. We agreed that the teams will actively work on all agreements - Zelenskyy noted.

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.