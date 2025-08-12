An honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with Europe's participation: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 1854 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 23699 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 24240 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 44665 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 29521 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 33757 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 82549 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 80101 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 79316 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 37034 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
55%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 78484 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 8662 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 22823 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 11556 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 12431 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 1862 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 4726 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 23710 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 44677 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 82579 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 11733 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 74403 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 44551 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 200816 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 142054 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

An honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with Europe's participation: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof. He thanked him for his clear position on not making decisions without Ukraine's participation and discussed future contacts.

An honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with Europe's participation: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Prime Minister of Ukraine Dick Schoof and informed him about diplomatic work and contacts with partners. The Head of State also thanked the Netherlands for its clear position on the unacceptability of any decisions without Ukraine's participation, UNN reports.

I spoke with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof. Thank you for your absolutely clear position and full support for Ukraine! Ukraine and the Netherlands are close partners and true friends. We appreciate such warm relations and significant amounts of aid from the Netherlands. I informed him about diplomatic work and contacts with all our partners. We are constantly in touch. The Netherlands' position is very clear: no decisions about Ukraine can be made without Ukraine. Thank you! 

- Zelenskyy reported.

Erdogan on the trilateral meeting in Russia-Ukraine negotiations: it is important to form working groups on key areas12.08.25, 17:09 • 2124 views

Zelenskyy emphasized that European states are leaders in supporting Ukraine. They are also ready to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

A true, real, honest result can only be achieved with Ukraine and with the participation of Europe. European states are among the leaders in supporting Ukraine now, and they are ready to participate in the reconstruction of our country after the end of the war 

- the President noted.

In addition, Zelenskyy and Schoof discussed the preparation of future contacts.

There are good things, joint projects. We agreed that the teams will actively work on all agreements 

- Zelenskyy noted.

Imitated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Erdogan12.08.25, 18:28 • 1650 views

Recall

Donald Trump announced a meeting with Putin on August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The Kremlin confirmed the date and location, noting that they would discuss issues of settlement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine and economic interests.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine