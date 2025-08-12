Imitated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They discussed diplomatic prospects, Turkey's role in resolving the war, and joint steps in the international arena. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meaningful and warm conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to the Ukrainian leader, Turkey and its people consistently demonstrate sincere support for Ukraine, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Separately, Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan for his mediating role in the negotiations that took place in Istanbul with the participation of the Russian side. During the discussion of the current diplomatic situation, Erdoğan emphasized that any negotiations without Ukraine's participation cannot ensure lasting peace. Both presidents unanimously stressed: simulated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to consider various meeting formats to end the war and stop the loss of life. In response, Erdoğan confirmed Turkey's readiness to organize a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, Russia, and Turkey.

In addition, the parties discussed the preparation of high-level events that Ukraine plans to hold during the UN General Assembly. The leaders agreed to work on involving Turkey in these initiatives.

Recall

President Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. The Turkish leader expressed readiness to host a summit and proposed creating working groups.