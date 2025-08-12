Imitated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Erdogan

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 10532 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 11383 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 26804 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 20226 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 22987 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 47757 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 46901 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 49080 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 25308 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
August 12, 09:00 AM • 18345 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
Publications
Exclusives
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 10508 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 46874 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 49058 views
Imitated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

President Zelenskyy held a conversation with Erdogan, thanking him for his mediation. They discussed diplomatic prospects and Turkey's readiness to organize a summit with the participation of four countries.

Imitated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps: Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. They discussed diplomatic prospects, Turkey's role in resolving the war, and joint steps in the international arena. Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a meaningful and warm conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to the Ukrainian leader, Turkey and its people consistently demonstrate sincere support for Ukraine, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Separately, Zelenskyy thanked Erdoğan for his mediating role in the negotiations that took place in Istanbul with the participation of the Russian side. During the discussion of the current diplomatic situation, Erdoğan emphasized that any negotiations without Ukraine's participation cannot ensure lasting peace. Both presidents unanimously stressed: simulated agreements will only push Russia to new aggressive steps.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready to consider various meeting formats to end the war and stop the loss of life. In response, Erdoğan confirmed Turkey's readiness to organize a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, the USA, Russia, and Turkey.

In addition, the parties discussed the preparation of high-level events that Ukraine plans to hold during the UN General Assembly. The leaders agreed to work on involving Turkey in these initiatives.

Recall

President Zelenskyy and Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. The Turkish leader expressed readiness to host a summit and proposed creating working groups.

Stepan Haftko

Politics
United Nations General Assembly
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine