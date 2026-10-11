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An agricultural machinery warehouse burned down in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Russian strikes caused a fire at an agricultural machinery warehouse in the Samarivskyi district. Over the course of the day, the enemy attacked the region more than 50 times; there were no casualties.

An agricultural machinery warehouse burned down in the Dnipropetrovsk region after Russian shelling

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire caused by Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The State Emergency Service reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that a fire broke out at the site of the strike in Samarivskyi district, on the premises of a warehouse containing agricultural machinery.

Fortunately, there were no casualties

- the rescuers stated.

In turn, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha clarified that, in total, on October 11, the enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 50 times.

It used drones and artillery. ... There were no casualties anywhere

- Hanzha summarized.

We remind you

In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones rose to four. Among the wounded were two 8-year-old girls, one of whom was hospitalized.

Russians struck an industrial enterprise in Dnipro07.10.26, 05:26 • 6144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEvents
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