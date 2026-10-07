The enemy attacked Dnipro during the night of Wednesday, October 7. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.

Information about casualties is being clarified. The threat continues. Remain in safe places until the all-clear is given - Hanzha urged.

Meanwhile, monitoring channels are warning of 3 cruise missiles heading toward Dnipro.

Recall

On October 2, four people were already injured in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack on the city center. All those injured were women.

The enemy attacked central Dnipro: social media reports a strike on the "Ukrtelecom" building