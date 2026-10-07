Russians struck an industrial enterprise in Dnipro
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 7, Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Dnipro. Data on casualties is being clarified; the threat continues.
The enemy attacked Dnipro during the night of Wednesday, October 7. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the Russians struck an industrial enterprise in Dnipro.
Information about casualties is being clarified. The threat continues. Remain in safe places until the all-clear is given
Meanwhile, monitoring channels are warning of 3 cruise missiles heading toward Dnipro.
Recall
On October 2, four people were already injured in Dnipro as a result of a Russian attack on the city center. All those injured were women.
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