"Their Starlinks will come tumbling down like ornaments from a Christmas tree": in the Russian Federation, they threatened a space war in the event of the blocking of "Rassvet"

Poland launches the world's first "AbortOmat", where abortion pills can be obtained

Russia attacked Ukraine with 135 drones: the number of downed targets is increasing, hits were recorded at 5 locations

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Ground frosts and fog — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

The General Staff stated that the losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 1,750 personnel.

German Chancellor Merz unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv for the first time since 2025

Russians are stuck in Kupiansk without supplies; receiving reinforcements is “almost impossible” – ISW

An aircraft carrying people disappeared over the ocean after departing from Bermuda, with the pilot declaring an emergency

Ukraine has received 4 proposals for a ceasefire; the broadest was put forward by India, Sybiha says