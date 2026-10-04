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The enemy attacked central Dnipro: social media reports a strike on the "Ukrtelecom" building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2676 views

The Russian army struck central Dnipro, sparking a fire. The reported hit on the "Ukrtelecom" building has not been officially confirmed.

The enemy attacked central Dnipro: social media reports a strike on the "Ukrtelecom" building

The Russian army attacked central Dnipro, sparking a fire. According to Telegram channels, the "Ukrtelecom" building was likely hit, UNN reports.

The enemy struck central Dnipro. A fire broke out. We are clarifying information about casualties 

- said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to social media reports, a jet-powered drone struck the "Ukrtelecom" building in central Dnipro. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: Insider Telegram channel

The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze02.10.26, 20:14 • 4604 views

Antonina Tumanova

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