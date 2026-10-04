The enemy attacked central Dnipro: social media reports a strike on the "Ukrtelecom" building
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck central Dnipro, sparking a fire. The reported hit on the "Ukrtelecom" building has not been officially confirmed.
The Russian army attacked central Dnipro, sparking a fire. According to Telegram channels, the "Ukrtelecom" building was likely hit, UNN reports.
The enemy struck central Dnipro. A fire broke out. We are clarifying information about casualties
According to social media reports, a jet-powered drone struck the "Ukrtelecom" building in central Dnipro. This information has not yet been officially confirmed.
Consequences of the Russian attack on Dnipro. Photo: Insider Telegram channel
The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze02.10.26, 20:14 • 4604 views