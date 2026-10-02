The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze

$44.830.1550.700.02
ukenru
04:29 PM • 5252 views
A Ukrainian woman was detained in Kazakhstan at the request of the Russian Federation - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asks that the woman not be extradited, while consuls seek permission to visit her in the pre-trial detention center
03:52 PM • 8730 views
In Kyiv, the "operating mode" of the bridges has been determined: where traffic is blocked during air raids and where it is not
02:16 PM • 13304 views
"There is no financial gap" - EU made a new statement regarding funding for Ukraine
12:27 PM • 18277 views
The Russian Federation is planning hybrid operations on the territory of the EU and NATO — the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine named the likely targets and warned its partners
12:14 PM • 18135 views
The Metro is ready to resume traffic on the Southern Bridge during a “yellow” alert — the Mayor of Kyiv named the condition
October 2, 10:21 AM • 21169 views
EU allocated €2.9 billion to Ukraine and emphasized reforms for further payments - Zelenskyy responded
October 2, 08:33 AM • 24555 views
Zelenskyy reported that Putin lifted restrictions on strikes, and Russia intensified attacks on civilian targets - FT
Exclusive
October 2, 08:25 AM • 21260 views
Regular power outages in Ukraine — will there be a blackout this year?
October 2, 08:09 AM • 16761 views
Ukraine submitted law on national minorities, Hungary approved it: more achieved than under the Orbán government in 10 years
October 2, 06:52 AM • 20840 views
Up to 1,000 missiles, drones and bombs: Russia plans the "most powerful blow" in an attempt to "freeze" Ukraine - NYT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
1.1m/s
58%
759mm
Popular news
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 44149 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 32148 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 24896 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 25584 views
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 15976 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figures12:36 PM • 16242 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 25849 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 44398 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 37875 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 61912 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paton Bridge (Kyiv)
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zara became embroiled in a scandal over a children's Halloween costume resembling the uniforms worn by concentration camp prisonersPhoto03:10 PM • 6184 views
In Cairo, a mural depicting Black Tutankhamun and Nefertiti was painted over02:15 PM • 9108 views
In Russia, Kanye West’s sold-out concerts were canceled due to complaints about the show and the “glorification of Hitler”01:15 PM • 11098 views
Halle Berry's ex-husband accused the actress of abusing their 12-year-old sonOctober 2, 10:25 AM • 25115 views
A new trailer for the film "Scrooge and the Spirits of Christmas" starring Johnny Depp has been releasedVideoOctober 2, 08:29 AM • 32358 views
Actual
Bild
Mi-8
Dassault Rafale
ChatGPT
Social network

The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, after which a fire broke out in an apartment building. Information about casualties is being уточнено.

The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, and a fire broke out in an apartment building. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building 

- Hanzha reported.

According to him, information about those injured is being уточнено.

In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center28.09.26, 13:19 • 4345 views

We would add

According to Hanzha, a rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the enemy strike in Dnipro.

Rescuers are evacuating people from the upper floors of the damaged high-rise building. All emergency services are working at the site.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)