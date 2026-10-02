The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze

The Russian army attacked Dnipro, and a fire broke out in an apartment building. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building - Hanzha reported.

According to him, information about those injured is being уточнено.

In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center

We would add

According to Hanzha, a rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the enemy strike in Dnipro.

Rescuers are evacuating people from the upper floors of the damaged high-rise building. All emergency services are working at the site.