The Russian Federation attacked Dnipro; an apartment building is ablaze
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Dnipro, after which a fire broke out in an apartment building. Information about casualties is being уточнено.
The Russian army attacked Dnipro, and a fire broke out in an apartment building. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
The enemy attacked Dnipro. A fire broke out in an apartment building
According to him, information about those injured is being уточнено.
In Dnipro, three people were killed and many injured in a Russian strike on a business center28.09.26, 13:19 • 4345 views
We would add
According to Hanzha, a rescue operation is ongoing at the site of the enemy strike in Dnipro.
Rescuers are evacuating people from the upper floors of the damaged high-rise building. All emergency services are working at the site.