Amid the shortage, significant electricity imports are planned, outage schedules are planned around the clock, and there are power outages due to bad weather - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
More than 190 settlements in 4 regions are without power due to the weather. Blackout schedules are in effect throughout the day. Significant imports of electricity are planned, and emergency aid from two EU countries was received the day before. This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.
Details
Due to the massive Russian shelling, the power system is facing a capacity shortage. Over the past day, to partially cover the electricity shortage, Ukraine additionally attracted emergency assistance from the power systems of Poland and Slovakia, the ministry said.
"Today, the schedules of hourly outages for consumers are applied from 0:00 to 24:00," the Ministry of Energy said.
Bad weather
As of 8:00 a.m., 191 settlements remain without power supply. Of these, 161 settlements are in Khmelnytsky region, 20 - in Ivano-Frankivsk region, 6 - in Chernivtsi region, and 4 settlements - in Zhytomyr region.
Shelling
Over the past day, new power outages occurred in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kherson regions due to shelling. In Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, overhead power lines of regional power companies were disconnected due to hostile shelling.
In Chernihiv region, 947 subscribers in 15 settlements were simultaneously cut off from electricity supply as a result of the shelling.
De-energization
In Volyn, an overhead power line of a regional power company was briefly disconnected. As a result, substations and household consumers connected to them lost power. Everyone has been supplied with power.
In the evening, the interstate power line connecting the Ukrainian power system with Moldova was disconnected. It is now back online.
Situation at ZNPP
The water level in the cooling pond is 15.06 meters. This is sufficient to meet the needs of the plant.
Import and export
For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 34,263 MWh. No exports are expected.