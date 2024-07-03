Situation in the power system remains quite difficult - Ministry of Energy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 72118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 80706 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101093 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 178762 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 224229 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138066 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365651 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180995 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149240 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197710 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 53165 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 60589 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 79207 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 64338 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 18362 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 72156 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 66875 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 80749 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 81641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 101140 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 7318 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10469 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14813 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36028 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37735 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Situation in the power system remains quite difficult - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19487 views

Ukraine is facing electricity shortages due to Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, which requires responsible electricity consumption and increased import capacity to meet demand.

Situation in the power system remains quite difficult - Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains quite difficult. Ukrainians are urged not to turn on all energy-intensive appliances after the power supply is restored. This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon on Wednesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

The situation in the power system is indeed quite difficult as a result of the shelling of civilian energy infrastructure. We go out and cover the demand with our own generation and imports to intensify imports in order to increase the available capacity on a commercial basis

- Kolisnyk said.

He reminded that the government has made relevant decisions to enable private enterprises and industrial enterprises to contract 80% of their consumption for imports, while no capacity limitation schedules are applied. Thus, the Ministry of Energy is trying to utilize the existing capacity of 1.7 GW to the maximum.

"Nevertheless, we are holding talks with our European colleagues. At the initiative of Minister (of Energy - ed.) Galushchenko, there is an intergovernmental dialogue on increasing this capacity to 2.2 GW. There is also the issue that actual demand also affects the work of the forecasted capacity limitation schedules. The heat has had a negative impact on the increase in consumption, which, in fact, reduces the amount of available capacity and leads to an increase in the schedules, in fact, capacity limitation," Kolisnyk said.

5 tips on how to effectively reduce electricity consumption08.05.24, 19:03 • 114888 views

Therefore, Kolisnyk called for responsible electricity consumption.

"Even if the power supply is restored, it is not necessary to turn on all energy-intensive appliances, as this creates an additional load on the power system and, as a result, limits power schedules," Kolisnyk said.

The Ministry of Energy refuted the main theses of the hostile EITI on energy02.07.24, 18:55 • 33757 views

Addendum

Ukrenergo reported that today, July 3, the power will be cut off from 08:00 to 13:00 in two stages, and in the rest of the day in three stages.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40