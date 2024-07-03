Situation in the power system remains quite difficult - Ministry of Energy

The situation in the power system remains quite difficult. Ukrainians are urged not to turn on all energy-intensive appliances after the power supply is restored. This was announced by Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk during a telethon on Wednesday, a UNN correspondent reports.

The situation in the power system is indeed quite difficult as a result of the shelling of civilian energy infrastructure. We go out and cover the demand with our own generation and imports to intensify imports in order to increase the available capacity on a commercial basis - Kolisnyk said.

He reminded that the government has made relevant decisions to enable private enterprises and industrial enterprises to contract 80% of their consumption for imports, while no capacity limitation schedules are applied. Thus, the Ministry of Energy is trying to utilize the existing capacity of 1.7 GW to the maximum.

"Nevertheless, we are holding talks with our European colleagues. At the initiative of Minister (of Energy - ed.) Galushchenko, there is an intergovernmental dialogue on increasing this capacity to 2.2 GW. There is also the issue that actual demand also affects the work of the forecasted capacity limitation schedules. The heat has had a negative impact on the increase in consumption, which, in fact, reduces the amount of available capacity and leads to an increase in the schedules, in fact, capacity limitation," Kolisnyk said.

Therefore, Kolisnyk called for responsible electricity consumption.

"Even if the power supply is restored, it is not necessary to turn on all energy-intensive appliances, as this creates an additional load on the power system and, as a result, limits power schedules," Kolisnyk said.

Ukrenergo reported that today, July 3, the power will be cut off from 08:00 to 13:00 in two stages, and in the rest of the day in three stages.