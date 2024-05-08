5 tips on how to effectively reduce electricity consumption

In the context of war and constant Russian missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the issue of efficient and meaningful use of electricity is becoming extremely important. Every kilowatt we save can be critical to ensuring the stability of the energy system under constant threat.

UNN has prepared information about the main appliances we use every day and will give tips on how to make their use more energy efficient.

Details

To find out where you can save money on electricity consumption, consider the list of appliances with high energy consumption compiled by the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine:

- The air conditioner is 2.2-3.37 kW;

- The electric kettle is 2.2-2.4 kW;

- The vacuum cleaner is 2 kW;

- The boiler is 1.5-2.5 kW;

- The iron is 1-2.4 kW.

- Washing machine - 0.8-2.2 kW;

- Hair dryer - 2 kWh;

- Microwave oven - 0.6-1.5 kW;

- Single-chamber refrigerator - 0.10-0.40 kW;

- TV - 0.08-0.14 kW;

- The 100 W electric lamp is 0.1 kW;

- Computer - 0.065-0.45 kW.

We should not forget about devices such as "hidden vampires". These are devices that are often in standby mode, remaining plugged into outlets and waiting to be activated. For example, computers and TVs constantly consume electricity even when they are turned off.

Tips for saving money

1. Energy efficient equipment

To save on electricity, it is important to choose energy-efficient appliances. Appliances with energy efficiency ratings from A to A+++ use less electricity, reducing consumption by 30-50%. They are equipped with more efficient hardware and components that allow them to deliver high performance with less energy. Information about the energy efficiency class of appliances can be found in the technical data sheet, on the Internet or from consultants in the store.

However, not all appliances have such a classification: for example, this indicator is usually not indicated for kettles, but it is easy to find this information for air conditioners, washing machines, or refrigerators. "By purchasing class A or A+ appliances, electricity consumption will be reduced by 30-50% even compared to class B appliances," the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine notes.

2. Lighting

The State Institute of Energy Efficiency notes that by installing energy-saving lamps in your home, you will reduce your electricity consumption. Energy-saving lamps last 5-8 times longer than conventional incandescent lamps while consuming 10 times less electricity.

For general lighting in your home, neutral white lamps with a color temperature between 3000-4000K are ideal, as they create a pleasant light without harsh transitions. As for local lighting, the choice depends on its purpose. To create an atmospheric light that adds coziness, it is better to use warm light lamps with a color temperature of 2500 to 3000K.

When it comes to lighting the work area in the kitchen, the best option would be neutral white light lamps with a range of 3500-4500K. Such lamps provide brighter light, which helps to minimize color distortion.In a recreation area, such as a dining room, it is better to install lamps with warm light lamps up to 3000K. This will create a more cozy and relaxing atmosphere. As for the bathroom, you should use two types of lighting. To illuminate mirrors, use lamps with a color temperature of 3000 to 4500K, and for general lighting, lamps with a temperature of up to 3000K are suitable.

3. Time relay

Experience has also shown that a time relay is a great help in saving energy. It acts as a scheduler for electrical devices, allowing them to be automatically turned on or off at a specific time. Imagine going to work and having your lights turn off just as you leave, or having your heating system start working just an hour before you get home. This is not only convenient, but also significantly reduces energy costs.

It allows you to use energy efficiently by controlling your home appliances. Whether it's a washing machine that starts running at the most favorable time in terms of tariffs or a coffee maker that brews fresh coffee right when you get up.

4. Voltage stabilizer

As practice shows, this device is no longer for saving money, but for your own safety and peace of mind. It has built-in circuits and components that automatically regulate the voltage, ensuring that the output voltage is stable even in the event of fluctuations in the electrical network. If the input voltage changes, the voltage stabilizer immediately reacts and corrects the output voltage, ensuring a constant voltage level at the output.

Electricity consumption at night and the "night tariff"

"Nighttime hours, when the demand for electricity decreases, are an ideal time to use energy-intensive appliances such as washing machines and dishwashers, as well as to heat water and charge electric cars.

This is a special tariff that applies during the hours of minimum load in the power system from 23:00 to 7:00. Household consumers can pay 50% of the regular tariff for electricity used during this time. The main condition is the availability of a two-zone meter that records consumption by time of day - separately during the day and separately at night are noted by in Yasno.

Moreover, this approach not only saves money, but also distributes the load on the grid more evenly, reducing the risk of grid overload during peak times. It also promotes the greater use of renewable energy sources, especially when off-peak consumption coincides with the production of energy by wind or solar power plants, making energy consumption more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

It's worth remembering the basic tips for saving money: Unplug electrical appliances from the outlet;

Use the washing machine and dishwasher efficiently; Use ceiling and table fans;

Change or clean air conditioner filters regularly.

Recall

Schedules of hourly limitation of electricity supply can be introduced exclusively for industry. Favorable weather favors the production of energy from solar power plants.