The Ministry of Energy refuted the main theses of the hostile EITI on energy

The Ministry of Energy has warned of the intensification of the hostile IPSO. In particular, it denied that Ukrainians are deliberately denied electricity in order to make money on it and send all the electricity abroad, UNN reports .

The enemy not only continues to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, but also actively uses information attacks to discredit the actions taken to overcome the energy crisis and prepare for the difficult autumn-winter period , the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy draws attention to the main theses of enemy propaganda:

Instead of rapidly developing additional distributed generation, the government plans to allocate funds for the long-term completion of nuclear units, and in the end, nothing will be built

"Ukrainian authorities intimidate Ukrainians to force them to surrender and leave the country."



"Ukrainians are deliberately denied electricity in order to make money on it and send all the electricity abroad";



None of these and similar statements are true and are only aimed at destabilizing and undermining Ukrainian society. We appeal to all Ukrainians: your support for power engineers and the stable operation of the energy system is very important - emphasizes the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy also urges to follow official information and not to trust unverified information from unverified sources.

Together, we withstood the energy terror of the winter of 2022/2023, rallied, prepared, and steadily went through the winter of 2023/2024. It is important to demonstrate the same cohesion and resilience again. Be careful, follow official information and do not trust unverified information from unverified sources , the statement said.

Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks

Addendum

In Ukraine , the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas.