NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 70469 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 78949 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 99540 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 177853 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 223437 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 137624 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365342 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180928 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149197 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197686 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

The Ministry of Energy refuted the main theses of the hostile EITI on energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33757 views

The Ministry of Energy warns of increased hostile propaganda, refuting claims that Ukrainians are being deliberately cut off from electricity to profit from it and send all energy abroad.

The Ministry of Energy refuted the main theses of the hostile EITI on energy

The Ministry of Energy has warned of the intensification of the hostile IPSO. In particular, it denied that Ukrainians are deliberately denied electricity in order to make money on it and send all the electricity abroad, UNN reports .

The enemy not only continues to destroy Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missiles and drones, but also actively uses information attacks to discredit the actions taken to overcome the energy crisis and prepare for the difficult autumn-winter period

 , the statement said.

The Ministry of Energy draws attention to the main theses of enemy propaganda:

  • Instead of rapidly developing additional distributed generation, the government plans to allocate funds for the long-term completion of nuclear units, and in the end, nothing will be built
  • "Ukrainian authorities intimidate Ukrainians to force them to surrender and leave the country."
  •  "Ukrainians are deliberately denied electricity in order to make money on it and send all the electricity abroad";

None of these and similar statements are true and are only aimed at destabilizing and undermining Ukrainian society. We appeal to all Ukrainians: your support for power engineers and the stable operation of the energy system is very important

 - emphasizes the Ministry of Energy.

The Ministry of Energy also urges to follow official information and not to trust unverified information from unverified sources.

Together, we withstood the energy terror of the winter of 2022/2023, rallied, prepared, and steadily went through the winter of 2023/2024. It is important to demonstrate the same cohesion and resilience again. Be careful, follow official information and do not trust unverified information from unverified sources

 , the statement said.

Ministry of Energy hopes that the situation with power outages will improve in the coming weeks02.07.24, 10:11 • 79335 views

Addendum

In Ukraine , the most difficult situation in the energy system remains in the frontline areas.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
