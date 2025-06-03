$41.530.00
June 2, 06:59 PM

June 2, 02:39 PM

June 2, 02:21 PM

June 2, 01:07 PM

June 2, 11:49 AM

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM

June 1, 01:29 PM

June 1, 12:56 PM

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

June 2, 08:44 PM

June 2, 11:33 PM

01:38 AM

02:41 AM

03:12 AM
June 2, 06:59 PM

June 2, 11:49 AM

June 1, 04:00 AM

May 30, 02:15 PM

May 30, 01:52 PM
June 2, 07:53 AM

June 1, 12:31 PM

May 31, 04:00 PM

May 30, 12:39 PM

May 30, 08:06 AM
Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

142 combat clashes were recorded during the past day. Most of the battles took place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions, and in the Kursk direction – 18 combat clashes.

Almost half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Almost half of the 142 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsky directions, 18 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on June 3, showing a map of hostilities for June 2, writes UNN.

In total, 142 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile and 78 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and 137 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,736 shellings, including 106 from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 3,270 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Yesterday, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, four control points, eight artillery pieces and one enemy air defense system," the report says.

Situation by directions

Last day, three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv direction in the area of the village of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke.

Seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupyansk direction. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zagryzove and Zeleny Hai.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novy Myr, Hlushchenkove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy went to the positions of our units five times in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyanske and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy assaults towards Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka and in the direction of Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 46 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

In the Novopavlovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 22 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and towards Novoukrainka and Komar.

In the Orikhiv direction, near Stepove, the invaders carried out a futile attack on the positions of our defenders.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipol and Pridneprovsky directions yesterday.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"18 combat clashes took place in the Kursk direction. The enemy carried out 182 artillery shellings, including two from rocket salvo fire systems, carried out 17 air strikes, dropping 28 guided aerial bombs," the report said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

