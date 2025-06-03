Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and 12 aircraft

In the past 24 hours, on June 2, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 12 aircraft in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 06.03.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 990800 (+1100) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10881 (+7)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22671 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 28623 (+48)

MLRS ‒ 1402 (+1)

air defense equipment ‒ 1176 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 384 (+12)

helicopters ‒ 336 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 38748 (+126)

cruise missiles ‒ 3271 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 50607 (+145)

special equipment ‒ 3905 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready to "creep" forward in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched 1353 drone strikes and carried out 4000 shellings