General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched 1353 drone strikes and carried out 4000 shellings

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy launched 1353 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out almost 4000 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

... the enemy launched 2 missile and 49 air strikes, using three missiles and 78 guided aerial bombs, 1353 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out almost 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke, another battle is currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Zeleny Hai.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by Russian troops in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske and in the direction of Serebryanka.

Today, our troops repelled four enemy attacks towards Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka in the Kramatorsk direction, another battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. One assault has not been completed.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk. Fighting does not subside to this day in two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 77 and wounded 65 occupiers in this direction; destroyed three armored fighting vehicles, 17 vehicles, 10 motorcycles, four UAVs, one electronic warfare vehicle; also damaged an armored fighting vehicle, three vehicles, four motorcycles, 2 guns and a BM-21 "Grad" of the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and towards Novoukrainka and Komar. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy offensive near the settlement of Stepove.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction today repelled 15 attacks by the invading army, two more combat clashes remain unfinished; the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 18 KABs, and also carried out 150 shellings, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine