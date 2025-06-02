General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched 1353 drone strikes and carried out 4000 shellings

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 13890 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 33130 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 74055 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 85503 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158419 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 162975 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161364 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210406 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214207 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123208 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 164475 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 39180 views

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

June 2, 01:20 PM • 15269 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

June 2, 01:22 PM • 57560 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 29558 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 13890 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158419 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 332815 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 375217 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 388345 views
Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 127772 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 134548 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 213289 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153106 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 182357 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched 1353 drone strikes and carried out 4000 shellings

Kyiv • UNN

• 360 views

 • 360 views

Over the course of the day, there were 117 combat engagements. The enemy launched 1353 kamikaze drone strikes and conducted nearly 4000 shelling attacks on Ukrainian troop positions in various directions.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy launched 1353 drone strikes and carried out 4000 shellings

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy launched 1353 kamikaze drone strikes and carried out almost 4000 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

... the enemy launched 2 missile and 49 air strikes, using three missiles and 78 guided aerial bombs, 1353 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out almost 4000 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk and in the direction of Dovgenke, another battle is currently ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortifications seven times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove and Zeleny Hai.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks by Russian troops in the area of Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamianske and in the direction of Serebryanka.

Today, our troops repelled four enemy attacks towards Bila Hora and Kurdyumivka in the Kramatorsk direction, another battle is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of the settlements of Diliivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Yablunivka. One assault has not been completed.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 assault and offensive actions during the day. The activity of the Russian occupiers was observed in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Muravka, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka and in the direction of Pokrovsk. Fighting does not subside to this day in two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 77 and wounded 65 occupiers in this direction; destroyed three armored fighting vehicles, 17 vehicles, 10 motorcycles, four UAVs, one electronic warfare vehicle; also damaged an armored fighting vehicle, three vehicles, four motorcycles, 2 guns and a BM-21 "Grad" of the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 19 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Odradne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and towards Novoukrainka and Komar. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy offensive near the settlement of Stepove.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk direction today repelled 15 attacks by the invading army, two more combat clashes remain unfinished; the enemy launched 11 air strikes, dropping 18 KABs, and also carried out 150 shellings, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses as of June 2, 2025 – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine02.06.25, 08:00 • 3472 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
