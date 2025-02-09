Almost one and a half thousand soldiers, an airplane, and over 200 pieces of equipment: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announces new enemy losses

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25801 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66866 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90640 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110386 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87032 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120558 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155517 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100299 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71001 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41051 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110386 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120558 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155517 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145987 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65735 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 100716 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134991 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136896 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165048 views
Almost one and a half thousand soldiers, an airplane, and over 200 pieces of equipment: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announces new enemy losses

Almost one and a half thousand soldiers, an airplane, and over 200 pieces of equipment: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announces new enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 64140 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1460 soldiers and a significant amount of equipment, including an airplane. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached 849320 people.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1460 people killed and wounded at the front. The Defense Forces also destroyed 1 aircraft, 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy at the front from 02/24/22 to 02/09/25 are estimated to be: 

  • personnel - 849320 (+1460) persons liquidated
  • tanks - 9992 (+11)
  • armored combat vehicles - 20797 (+20)
  • artillery systems - 22844 (+24)
  • RSZV - 1273 (0)
  • air defense systems - 1056 (0)
  • aircraft - 370 (+1)
  • helicopters - 331 (0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24486 (+83)
  • cruise missiles - 3054 (0)
  • ships / boats - 28 (0)
  • submarines - 1 (0)
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 36529 (+127)
  • special equipment - 3739 (+1)

The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25. All that remained of the enemy aircraft was a charred piece of metal. 

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system08.02.25, 18:11 • 47414 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

