Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1460 people killed and wounded at the front. The Defense Forces also destroyed 1 aircraft, 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy at the front from 02/24/22 to 02/09/25 are estimated to be:

personnel - 849320 (+1460) persons liquidated

tanks - 9992 (+11)

armored combat vehicles - 20797 (+20)

artillery systems - 22844 (+24)

RSZV - 1273 (0)

air defense systems - 1056 (0)

aircraft - 370 (+1)

helicopters - 331 (0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24486 (+83)

cruise missiles - 3054 (0)

ships / boats - 28 (0)

submarines - 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 36529 (+127)

special equipment - 3739 (+1)

The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.

Recall

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25. All that remained of the enemy aircraft was a charred piece of metal.

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system