Almost one and a half thousand soldiers, an airplane, and over 200 pieces of equipment: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff announces new enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1460 soldiers and a significant amount of equipment, including an airplane. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached 849320 people.
Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders lost 1460 people killed and wounded at the front. The Defense Forces also destroyed 1 aircraft, 11 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy at the front from 02/24/22 to 02/09/25 are estimated to be:
- personnel - 849320 (+1460) persons liquidated
- tanks - 9992 (+11)
- armored combat vehicles - 20797 (+20)
- artillery systems - 22844 (+24)
- RSZV - 1273 (0)
- air defense systems - 1056 (0)
- aircraft - 370 (+1)
- helicopters - 331 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 24486 (+83)
- cruise missiles - 3054 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 36529 (+127)
- special equipment - 3739 (+1)
The General Staff added that the data is being clarified.
Recall
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian Su-25. All that remained of the enemy aircraft was a charred piece of metal.
